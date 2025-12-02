Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X's Delta Packs

With the launch of Operation Tenfold Pursuit today, players can already enjoy the latest season of Year 10. This update has brought a reworked version of Thatcher and Fortress, as well as impactful changes made to the hard breachers Thermite, Hibana, Maverick, and Ace, as well as many other operator balancing tweaks and other features.

It's fair to say Operation Tenfold Pursuit has got the community excited, especially with the start of Rainbow Six Siege's 10th year anniversary celebrations. However, there's more.

As part of Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Ubisoft has released a new type of packs called Delta Packs. These packs are similar to Bravo Packs, but there are significant differences. Keep on reading to know more about them!

What are Rainbow Six Siege X's Delta Packs?

Rainbow Six Siege X's Delta Packs are a time-limited pack type that gives players the chance to unlock the Time Limited weapon skin Psychopomp Redeemer.

These brand-new Delta Packs are a way to celebrate Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4, also known as Operation Tenfold Pursuit. Similar to the popular Bravo Packs, the Delta Packs only include a certain number of skins. However, unlike Bravo Packs, Delta Packs include duplicated skins.

How to get Rainbow Six Siege X's Delta Packs?

To get Delta Packs in Rainbow Six Siege X players must unlock Battle Pass tiers. For each Battle Pass tier unlocked, players will get one Delta Pack.

It's still unclear if players will be able to purchase Delta Packs in Rainbow Six Siege X using Renown or R6 Credits. Unfortunately, we don't think that will be the case. Delta Packs will be a feature that will reward players for playing, similar to the rewards given to players as part of the Battle Pass.

Keep in mind that Ubisoft will give players Delta Packs as part of the free daily rewards given to the community for logging in Rainbow Six Siege X every day between December 2 to December 31. So, make sure to not miss out on the chance to get more items!

What skins can I get from Rainbow Six Siege X's Delta Packs?

Rainbow Six Siege X's Delta Packs contain 116 different items, including a Limited Edition version of Valkyrie's MPX Masterpiece skin called Psychopomp Redeemer.

Unfortunately for players, Rainbow Six Siege X's Delta Packs contain duplicates. This means that players can get the same skin twice or even more times, so getting the Psychopomp Redeemer will be a tough task. In fact, the Psychopomp Redeemer has a 0,001% chance to drop when opening a Delta Pack—so, good luck with that!

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.