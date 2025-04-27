ENX clinch final South America League 2025 spot

ENX have qualified for the South America League 2025 after a 2-1 victory against CHICOS Team in the South America League Challenger Series 2025 Lower Bracket final. The Brazilians have joined LOS as the orange roster had secured the first of the two spots yesterday.

ENX's Rainbow Six Siege project is led by Team Liquid's former IGL Thiago "xS3xyCake" Reis. The 25-year-old is mainly known for his time in the Blue Cavalry, where he became a Pro League Finals champion, Six Invitational grand finalists, Brazilian champion, among many other international and regional honors.

The team also includes two former Brazil League players in Caetano "Nyjl" Curbello and João "Florio" Vitor, who played for MIBR and Black Dragons, respectively. The roster is completed by the former 7REX TEAM players Caetano "Bokzera" Molina and Angelo "AngelzZ" Araga.

Finally, the team's coaches are Gustavo "Pandex" Toriani and Thiago "ThiGuti" Gutierres, who spent last season working for Fluxo and LOS, respectively.

ENX's Challenger Series run began with a 0-2 loss against LOS, a series that included two one-sided defeats on Kafe Dostoyevsky (7-2) and Border (7-4). After a difficult start, ENX got back on track and secured a spot in the South America Challenger Series 2025 Playoffs after three consecutive victories.

Surprisingly enough, ENX's playoff run began with a 0-2 defeat against the Argentinian-majority roster of ALPHA Team. To clinch promotion, ENX had to produce a miraculous lower bracket run; and the team delivered.

ENX was off to a good start after a 2-0 win against Malvinas Gaming, which was followed by a 2-1 victory against Stellae Gaming — a roster that included the former MIBR trio Luca "LuKid" Sereno, Enzo "Rappz" Aziz, and Tassus "reduct" Issi, as well as the Six Mexico Major champion Caio "Neskin" Szazi and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal 2024-bound Gustavo "Guto" Vieira.

Following the ENX's victory against Stellae Gaming, the Brazilians redeemed themselves against ALPHA Team as they kept their promotion hopes alive with a 2-1 victory against the pack.

Finally, today, ENX clinched the final available South America League 2025 spot after a 2-1 victory against CHICOS Team, an orgless mix led by the former FURIA Esports players Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes and Thiago "Lenda" Torres.

Although ENX and LOS have secured their spots to compete in South America's top flight, both teams will have to wait almost two months to get back to action as the South America League 2025 won't start until June 2025.

