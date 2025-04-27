LOS qualify for South America League 2025

LOS have become the first Challenger Series team to qualify for the South America League 2025 after a 2-1 victory against the orgless mix of CHICOS Team in the Upper Bracket grand final. The Brazilians have yet to lose a match in the South American Challenger Series 2025 and have only lost one out of eleven maps played in the competition.

First, the team secured three back-to-back 2-0 wins against three promotion-favorites, ENX, Keyd Stars, and the previously mentioned CHICOS Team. After securing the Swiss Stage's top seed, the team secured two more 2-0 wins against the South American sides of Malvinas Gaming and ALPHA Team.

Finally, despite losing a map for the first time in the competition, the orange roster secured a spot in the South America League Challenger Series 2025 grand final after the team's 2-1 win against CHICOS Team — ultimately also securing a spot in the South America League 2025.

In 2023, LOS made its debut in Brazil's top flight after the brand partnered with Team oNe. After the team's Top 12 finish at the Six Invitational 2024, the organization sold its core to w7m esports. At the same time, the orange brand decided to move their Rainbow Six Siege project to North America as they competed in the North America League 2024.

Unfortunately for them, the Brazilians couldn't perform as expected in North America and only won two of their sixteen matches in the North America League 2024 — against Spacestation Gaming in Stage 1 and against Oxygen Esports in Stage 2.

Eventually, LOS returned to the South American region for the Six Invitational 2025 Open Qualifiers. However, the Brazilians couldn't qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers.

Despite the team's disappointing results, LOS only made two changes before the start of the Challenger Series 2025 as they signed Vitor "Kurtz" Monteiro and Mr6otlaw to replace Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes and Thiago "xS3xyCake" Reis. Less than a month after the signings were announced, LOS have already made it back to South America's top flight.

