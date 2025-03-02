ENCE sign former Wolves Esports player DEADSHT

ENCE have signed the Swiss player Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik. The announcement comes one day after Wolves Esports announced the organization's decision to part ways with the pack's Rainbow Six Siege roster.

While ENCE have announced the incorporation of DEADSHT, the team is yet to unveil a departure. However, the Swiss isn't a new face for ENCE's members as Théo "AzoXx" Eudine and Hugo "Ra1koss" Kneip as well as the team's coach Erdal "Akhdar" Coti competed with him during their times in Sked Esports and Acend between September 2022 and January 2023.

The 23-year-old spent the early stages of his career playing in France's Tier 2. After a short spell for Team Valor and Sked Esports, Acend picked up the majority of the roster to compete in Europe's Challenger League 2022. Following his stay in Acend, the Swiss joined Wolves Esports ahead of the 2024 season.

Under the English Premier League side, DEADSHT made his professional debut as he competed in Europe's top flight as well as multiple international competitions, including the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the Six Invitational 2024, and the Esports World Cup.

