Europe and MENA's fourth playday of the season was led by the matches between Team Secret and Team Falcons, and G2 Esports and Shifters. The storylines in both games, involving players facing their former teammates, was the spice we didn't have in previous weeks.

Eventually, we got some bright individual performances, as well as some one-sided and surprising results. Keep on reading to know more about yesterday's games:

Twisted Minds 7-2 Rebels Gaming

Match stats: Twisted Minds 7-2 Rebels Gaming (Clubhouse)

Twisted Minds kicked us off with a 7-2 victory against Rebels Gaming on Clubhouse. It was the first of four one-sided wins, as Day 4 of the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff only saw 37 rounds. Whilst similar to other playdays, this is the lowest tally so far of the season.

Twisted Minds didn't struggle in their game against Rebels Gaming, although two of their seven round wins were clutches. The first happened in round three, which saw Fayez "JlaD" Jallad completing a 1v1 clutch with Deimos. The final one happened in the last round of the game, as Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi clutched a 1v1 situation while playing Tubarão.

Twisted Minds' victory against Rebel Gamings means the team has finished the group stage with six points and are mathematically still in the race to clinch a Top 3 finish in Group B. For that to happen, Twisted Minds need Team Falcons to beat Geekay Esports later today.

Team Secret 7-3 Team Falcons

Match stats: Team Secret 7-3 Team Falcons (Border)

Team Secret and Team Falcons' encounter was a spicy one, as it was the first between both sides since March "jume" Steinmann's departure from the Six Invitational 2026 grand finalists.

Considering the team's respective runs before the game, Team Falcons were the favorites to clinch the victory. The European mix had taken down Rebels Gaming and Twisted Minds after only dropping three rounds. Additionally, the German had produced a 2.02 performance against the MENA lineup the day before. Meanwhile, Team Secret had previously lost against Twisted Minds and could only beat Geekay Esports after reaching overtime.

However, Team Secret produced a big upset, led by Noah "Noa" Urwitz. The Swede was the best player of the game after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.99. The former DarkZero Esports player Nathan "Nafe" Sharp was also bright, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.49. For those who may be curious, Jume averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.89, Team Falcons' third highest of the game.

G2 Esports 7-2 Shifters

Match stats: G2 Esports 7-2 Shifters (Fortress)

The match between G2 Esports and Shifters had a context that couldn't be ignored: it was G2 Esports' first encounter against Alexander "BlaZ" Thomas since the samurai parted ways with the Frenchman weeks after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026.

Despite a slow start for the samurai, as Shifters won two of their first four attacks in the game, including a 1v1 clutch by Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud, the European powerhouse ended up clinching a 7-2 win against the Swiss esports organization.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.56, Year 10's Rookie of the Season Zack "Stompn" Lamb was the best player of the game. He was closely followed by Jack "Doki" Robertson and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.46 and 1.40, respectively. It's important to pay attention to the latter one, as the Frenchman has been the most consistent player in the team. He currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.38 after three maps played, as G2 Esports have so far lost to Virtus.pro and won against Team Heretics and Shifters.

Despite their loss, Shifters have already avoided elimination from the group stage as Team Heretics are confirmed to finish at the bottom of Group A's standings. Shifters will have a final chance at reaching the group's Top 3 as they will face off against Virtus.pro in today's final game. Meanwhile, G2 Esports will clinch a second-place finish if they beat Fnatic. If the Bears lose to Shifters, the samurai will likely clinch Group A's top seed.

Virtus.pro 7-2 Team Heretics

Match stats: Virtus.pro 7-2 Team Heretics (Consulate)

Finally, Virtus.pro put Team Heretics' final nail in their coffin with a 7-2 victory on Consulate. The Bears had no trouble to beat the Italians, who have only won ten rounds across their four group stage matches.

The match ended with a 1v4 ace clutch by Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko, who currently is the league's third-best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.39, only surpassed by Jume and Noa.

Virtus.pro head to the final group stage playday in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff with eight points to their name after an overtime win against G2 Esports and regulation victories against Fnatic and Team Heretics. Beating Shifters would be enough to clinch Group A's top seed, meaning they would be one win away in the playoffs from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.