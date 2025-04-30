Elevate sign women's lineup to compete in South America's Circuito Femenino 2025

Elevate have announced the organization's decision to expand their operations in Brazil's Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene by acquiring a women's roster to compete in the first stage of the Circuito Femenino 2025.

Elevate has been part of Brazil's Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene since moving their academy project from North American's second tier to the South America's in December 2023.

On April 22, Elevate increased its presence in the Brazilian community by signing a full-Brazilian lineup to compete in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD and the Asia League 2025. The project, led by the Six Invitational 2021 champion Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal, will make his debut against FURIA Esports in May 10.

Only one week after Elevate announced the team's main lineup for the 2025 season, the organization has unveiled the roster that will compete in the first stage of the Circuito Femenino 2025.

Elevate's women's squad includes four former Black Dragons Female players, including Julia "Juu" Brito, Sedalla "Render" Souza, Aline "Aliine" Custódio, and Maria "DudaZera" Eduarda. The roster is completed with the former E1 Sports Female player Laryssa "Laryzinha" Vitória.

While the first four have all won at least one edition of the Circuito Femenino, Juu is the only player in the roster to have won two editions. Her first championship came under Red Wolf Esports Female as she led her team to a 3-2 victory against Black Dragons Female. Eventually, she signed for the dragons with whom she earned her second crown.

Considering the players' overall experience, Elevate are one of the favorites to win the first stage of the Circuito Femenino 2025 alongside w7m esports Female, who are the current champions as they won the Circuito Femenino 2023.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.