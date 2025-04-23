Elevate to compete in Asia Pacific League 2025 with full Brazilian roster

Elevate have unveiled the brand's decision to take part in the Asia Pacific League 2025 with a full Brazilian roster.

Since December 2023, Elevate have owned an academy roster in Brazil as the team became one of the region's best rosters in the country's Tier 2. After over a year in Brazil's circuit, the brand has now decided to build a Brazilian top flight project while still competing in APAC's Rainbow Six Siege circuit.

Elevate's new Brazilian roster is a mix of talent and experience. The roster includes highly experienced players in the Six Invitational 2021 champion Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal and the former FaZe Clan and Black Dragons player Ronaldo "ion" Osawa.

The lineup also includes the former MIBR player Rafael "Semper" Paravizo. Curiously enough, Semper is Gabriel "pino" Fernandes' brother, who competed alongside Psycho for over five years.

Finally, the team's starting roster is closed with the former Elevate Academy players Romero "Mrzll" and Pedro "naka" Nakasone. After playing together in Elevate's second roster last year, the Brazilian duo has been given a chance in the team's project in Asia.

Elevate's staff team will include the former Team Liquid head coach Vitor "hugzord" Hugo and the former Black Dragons and w7m esports Academy coach Igor "freezao" Silva. While the first one will work as Elevate's coach, the second will be Elevate's analyst.

