Elevate sign Stemp after parting ways with Semper

Elevate have confirmed the signing of Vinícius "Stemp" Stempnhak to replace Rafael "Semper" Fernandes. The APAC League 2025 team had confirmed the release of the Brazilian earlier this week, only four days afer the roster's defeat in RE:L0:AD's quarterfinal match against Wildcard.

Stemp played in back-to-back editions of the Brazil League as he represented Black Dragons in 2023 and Keyd Stars in 2024. The Brazilian recently played the South America Challenger Series 2025 for the purple roster but failed to achieve promotion to the region's top flight as the team finished in 7th - 8th place.

After the team's performance in Rio de Janeiro in Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, RE:L0:AD, Elevate's Brazilian lineup is ready to make its debut in the APAC League 2025 Stage 1. The winner of the competition will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025 as well as securing 300 SI 2026 Points.

