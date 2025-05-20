Elevate part ways with Semper

Elevate have parted ways with Rafael "Semper" Fernandes ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific League 2025. The 19-year-old was announced as an Elevate player on April 22 and was part of the roster that finished among the best eight sides at Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition RE:L0:AD.

Before joining Elevate, Semper had been part of MIBR as he was part of the Brazilian powerhouse during the Brazil League 2024.

Despite making his top-flight debut for MIBR, Semper's international debut came earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as Elevate was part of RE:L0:AD. He finished the tournament with an average SiegeGG rating of 0.82, the fourth-lowest rating in his team only above Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal's 0.77.

After making the most out of RE:L0:AD's group stage format, Elevate managed to sneak in RE:L0:AD's playoffs after back-to-back victories against upcoming APAC North 2025 opponents PSG Talon and SCARZ. However, the team was knocked out of the competition following a 0-2 defeat against Wildcard, where the Brazilians could only win six rounds.

Although Elevate have announced Semper's departure, the team has yet to unveil the player's replacement.

