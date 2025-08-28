Elevate sign resetz to complete Asia League 2025 Stage 2 roster

Elevate have signed the former Team Liquid player Pablo "resetz" Oliveira to complete the team's Asia League 2025 Stage 2 roster. He's the team's second signing in this transfer window after also signing the former MIBR player Enzo "Rappz" Aziz.

Despite still being 22-years-old, resetz is a very experienced player in Rainbow Six Siege X's competitive circuit as he spent the last four years of his career competing for Team Liquid. Before joining the Blue Cavalry, the Brazilian made his professional debut for Black Dragons.

Elevate's roster for the Asia League 2025 Stage 2 roster looks incredibly strong as the team seems to have changed their approach from signing young talent to adding experienced and proven players. At the start of the season, Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal and Ronaldo "ion" Osawa were the only two players with at least three years of experience in the Brasileirão, but that has changed with the additions of Rappz and resetz.

Following Elevate's roster moves in this transfer window, it would be surprising to not see both Elevate and Weibo Gaming locking the league's top two spots to represent the region at the Asia Pacific League 2025 Major Qualifier. Remember that the best four teams in APAC will earn the right to represent the region at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

