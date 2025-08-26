Elevate sign Rappz for APAC League 2025 Stage 2 roster

Elevate have signed the highly-experienced player Enzo "Rappz" Aziz to compete in the APAC League 2025 Stage 2. The Brazilian is mainly known for clinching back-to-back Top 4 finishes at the Six Invitational in 2021 and 2022 while playing for MIBR.

Following his two-year stay in the Brazilian powerhouse, the player competed in Brazil's top flight for LFO Brazil and E1 Sports. After the conclusion of Year 9, Fluxo picked up the Brazilian lineup, as Rappz was part of it until January 2025.

Two months after his departure from Fluxo, the Brazilian made a step back and joined the region's second tier as he signed for Stellae Gaming to compete in the South America League Challenger Series 2025.

The roster was the favorite to secure promotion as it included Rappz's former MIBR teammates Luca "LuKid" Sereno and Tassus "reduct" Issi, the Six Mexico Major champion Caio "Neskin" Sazazi, and the former Black Dragons player Gustavo "Guto" Vieira. To top it off, the team's staff included M80's former assistant coach Igor "Vivas" Vivas and the former Team oNe player and analyst Renato "rhZ" Luiz.

Despite the team's experience in the circuit and after a 3-0 run in the Swiss Stage, Stellae Gaming was knocked out of the Challenger Series 2025 after back-to-back playoff defeats against CHICOS Team and ENX.

However, just three days ago, Stellae Gaming finally found some success in South America's second tier as the team won the Liga START 2025, claiming R$40,000 — the equivalent of USD$7,300.

With this signing, Elevate have now two really experienced players in the lineup in Rappz and the Six Invitational 2021 champion Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal. So far, the team's fifth player has yet to be unveiled, with the roster currently including Rappz, Psycho, Ronaldo "ion" Osawa, and Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak. The team's final player should be unveiled somewhen this week, as the APAC League 2025 Stage 2 is expected to start on September 3, one day after the release of Operation High Stakes.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.