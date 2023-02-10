Elevate second team eliminated from Six Invitational 2023 after losing first map to G2 Esports

Elevate have been eliminated from the Six Invitational 2023 after they lost their first map against G2 Esports. They are the second team to exit after fellow APAC South team Dire Wolves were eliminated in the preceding match.

As a result, G2 Esports are also confirmed to be through to the playoffs next week.

It has been a disappointing run for Elevate in Montreal so far after pre-event expectations of a "deep run". Following three 0-2 losses against w7m esports, Spacestation Gaming, and KOI, the Thai squad's chances of making it out of Group A were reduced to 6% heading into the fourth day of competition.

Now, after Elevate's first-map loss against G2, they can do no better than a last-placed finish in Group A.

Elevate's 2022 season saw the team qualify for the Charlotte Major and the Berlin Major. While the team couldn't compete in the United States due to visa issues, the Thai players made it to the Berlin Major quarter-finals after finishing in second place of their group.

Further back, at the Six Invitational 2022, they finished among the top 12 teams in the competition in what was their debut international appearance. However, they were very much outclassed in 2023 and thus become the second team to exit the tournament.