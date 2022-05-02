DWG KIA signs former T1 player PJH as coach

DWG KIA have signed former Korean caster and T1 player Jaehyun "PJH" Park as coach following the release of their assistant coach, Haneul "EroSA" Kim.

PJH has had perhaps one of the most unique paths in competitive Rainbow Six Siege, having started as a player-coach for TRIPPY in the tail-end of the Pro League system. He had then become a Korean caster for the APAC North Division, Tier 1 tournaments, and other smaller events and leagues.

T1 had signed PJH in Aug. 2021 and the former caster had remained with the team until the organization chose to release its roster on Apr. 30.

DWG KIA now bolster their roster with a second coach, having released EroSA just a day before the start of the APAC Playoffs. The Korean giants failed to qualify for the Charlotte Major after losses to CAG and Chiefs, a major shock given the team's streaking 2021 results.

Despite that shock result, DWG still managed to become Korean Open 2022 champions for the Spring split, beating T1 3-0 in the grand final.