DWG KIA releases Assistant Coach EroSA after contract expiry

Just one day before its first match in the APAC Playoffs, DWG KIA has announced the contract expiry of its assistant coach Haneul "EroSA" Kim.

EroSA had been a player until the end of Jul. 2021, after which he had joined DWG KIA as an assistant coach. During his time at DWG KIA, the team finished third in Stage 3 of the 2021 APAC North season, nearly made it to the grand final of the Sweden Major, and finished top 12 at SI 2022.

Most recently, the Korean powerhouse finished top of APAC North in Stage 1 of the 2022 season.

DWG KIA plays next in the 2022 Stage 1 APAC Playoffs on Apr. 21, when it will face either Elevate or CYCLOPS athlete gaming. The winner of that upper bracket match will qualify directly to the APAC Playoffs, while the loser will get a second opportunity on Apr. 28.