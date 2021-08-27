T1 signs player-coach-turned-caster PJH to playing roster, brings Revi back to coaching staff, FanXy to play as stand-in

T1 has signed former TRIPPY player-coach and Korean "Rainbow Six" caster Jaehyun "PJH" Park to its playing roster, according to a YouTube video released by PJH himself and other SiegeGG sources.

Additionally, SiegeGG sources have confirmed that Junyoung "Revi" Shin will be returning to T1 as part of its coaching staff, and that T1 coach Lim "FanXy" Junhyeok is set to stand in as a player for Stage 3 for the 2021 season.

Revi's signing comes after he had been dropped by T1 in May 2021, after the team had failed to secure even a single point across its seven APAC North games. Then, he had been a part of the team as a player-coach.

The signing of PJH and T1's decision to have FanXy stand in for Stage 3 comes after it had been hit by three departures following the end of Stage 2, with Lee "Neilyo" Inyup retiring, and Lim "Yeti" Heonseong and Jeongwoo "r3plicA" Kim (aka SnowShovel) having "[parted] ways" with T1.

With the the Global Rulebook for competitive "Siege" stating that teams can only "bring a maximum of two new Players in the Team" during a "mid-Season Transfer Window", T1 only had the option to sign one additional player -- PJH -- alongside its previously-announced signing of Hyeonjin "MintChoc0" Hwang (aka Arukaze).

T1 had also signed Jaedeok "WATB" Lee as a coach alongside MintChoc0 after the end of Stage 2.

PJH himself had been a former player-coach for ESL Pro League team TRIPPY and had played in the first half of Season 11 of the Korean Pro League. The team had disbanded before the second-half had started following three players leaving for a rival team.

He had then become a Korean caster for the APAC North Division, Tier 1 tournaments, and other smaller events and leagues.

Now, the player-coach-turned-caster joins a T1 that is 19 points adrift of safety from the 2021 APAC North Relegations as it heads into Stage 3 with one of its coaches standing in as a player.