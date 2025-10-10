Dplus qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich

Dplus have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after back-to-back victories against Daystar and PSG Talon.

The Brazilian roster kicked off today's action with a one-sided 7-3 win against the Taiwanese-majority lineup of Daystar. The team's win in the first stage of the bracket meant they would clash against PSG Talon for a chance to qualify for Munich.

Against the South Korean roster, Dplus had an underwhelming start as they lost the first map of the series, Nighthaven Labs. However, they quickly reverted the pace of the game after winning six attacking rounds on Kafe. Eventually, the Brazilians forced the decider map after a 7-3 win on the Russian map.

Finally, the Brazilians easily took down PSG Talon on Clubhouse after winning four of their six attacks. On defence, the team closed out the series comfortably as they won three of their four defences.

This victory means that Dplus have returned to international heights one year later as their last appearance abroad was at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Back then, the team still had a South Korean roster. Therefore, this will be the first time we will see Dplus' Brazilian lineup competing at a top flight international tournament.

