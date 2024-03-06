Destiny 2: How to get free Out the Airlock Mass Effect emblem

The Destiny 2 x Mass Effect collaboration has one final surprise in store for Guardians: the Out the Airlock emblem, which will be free to redeem for everyone.

The crossover started back on February 14 and brought three different armor sets based on iconic characters from the Mass Effect series to Destiny 2. Titans got Commander Shepar's N7 armor, Hunters can don Garrus' outfit, while Warlocks can sport Liara's Shadow Broker set.

Free rewards are also available, including a Sparrow, a Ship, and a Ghost Shell. Now, a neat emblem has been added too. It features the iconic N7 logo at the bottom right of the design, so if you're a Mass Effect fan you definitely won't want to miss it.

How to redeem emblems in Destiny 2

In case you're a newer player or this is your first time trying to redeem a code to get an emblem in Destiny 2, we got you covered. The process is super simple and won't take you more than two minutes to complete.

These instructions apply every time you want to redeem a code, but for this specific case, it'll help you add the Out the Airlock emblem to your Destiny 2 collection.

Copy the following code: L3P-XXR-GJ4

Go to the official Bungie Code Redemption website

Login to your account and paste your code into the section

Click on the Redeem button to claim your free reward

And that's pretty much it. Remember that once you redeem it you'll need to head to your Collections tab to see the emblem and actually equip it, so don't forget to do that.

