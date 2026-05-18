DarkZero Esports have won the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after taking down Shopify Rebellion in the tournament's grand final. After a one-sided defeat on Nighthaven Labs, DarkZero Esports managed to bounce back with wins on Chalet, Bank, and Kafe Dostoyevsky.

DarkZero Esports' victory against Shopify Rebellion means the team have now won two Majors. Their first championship came at the Six Charlotte Major, when they beat Astralis in the grand final. Back then, Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, who played for Shopify Rebellion, was still part of DarkZero Esports.

Overall, it has been a great BLAST R6 Major for both teams, especially at an individual level. However, there could only be one winner. In this case, DarkZero Esports lifted the championship after only losing one game. Their only defeat in the tournament came against G2 Esports in what was their first game in the tournament. Since then, they beat Ninjas in Pyjamas, LOS, Wildcard, FaZe Clan, and Shopify Rebellion.

Today's win also means that Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo has become the first player to win back-to-back BLAST R6 Majors for different teams. He won the BLAST R6 Major Munich in November 2026. Six months later, the Brazilian has added another international victory.

DarkZero Esports' victory also means that the former Spacestation core has won an international championship 25 miles away from the astronauts' headquarters, which are logically located in Utah.

The next stage is kicking off in a few weeks, just a few days after Operation System Override, which is scheduled to be launched on June 2, 2026. The next international event will be the Esports World Cup 2026, which will be played in August 2026.