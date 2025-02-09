DarkZero Esports take down M80 in heated match full of controversy

DarkZero Esports have defeated M80 in the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket Round 1 and will play against the world champions FURIA Esports later today for a chance to reach the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Match stats: DarkZero 2-1 M80

M80 had the better start to the series with an almost perfect win on Skyscraper, as they finished the map with a 7-1 victory after only losing one of their six attacks. However, DarkZero Esports quickly got back in track with a 7-2 win on Clubhouse after a securing five of their six attacking rounds — a run that included a 1v1 clutch by Nathan "Nafe" Sharp.

While both teams were putting up a great show in the server on Bank, the admins had to put the match on standby due to the actions of Matheus "M80" Budega. Eventually, the admins decided to award DarkZero Esports with the victory in Round 4. This allowed the purple roster to complete a 4-2 attacking half, which the Americans would extend after a second clutch by the British.

Although Jaidan "Packer" Franz shortened the distance after a 1v3 clutch while attacking Lockers and CCTV, DarkZero Esports didn't take much longer to close out the series as they won the final map three rounds later.

Unfortunately, once the match ended, Budega approached DarkZero Esports' players and aggressively talked to them while they were still in front of their PCs. While DarkZero Esports' players were leaving the stage, the Brazilian got close to Nafe, who tried to ignore him while following his teammates.

Shortly after the images, Rainbow Six Siege Esports released a statement on their official X account (formerly Twitter) explaining that M80's coach Budega and the team manager Igor "Vivas" Vivas had been "ejected from the Six Invitational 2025 effective immediately." For more information, you can check out our article regarding this situation here.

Following this result, DarkZero Esports qualified for the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals as they will play against the world champions FURIA Esports. Meanwhile, M80 will be back in action tomorrow as they will play against CAG Osaka in the Lower Bracket Round 1.

