Containment event back at Rainbow Six Siege starting from March 27

Sometimes, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege can become a bit boring, especially for those players who get obsessed with climbing up the standings. If competition is what drives you, we think that casual game modes could become a breath of fresh air for your in-game experience.

Curiously enough, Ubisoft recently unveiled the return of an old time-limited game mode. The decision came out of the blue and caught everyone off guard: the Containment game mode will be back at Rainbow Six Siege next week.

What is Siege's Containment Event?

The Containment Event is a time-limited game mode included in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that was first launched in Aug. 2021. Five months later, Ubisoft released Rainbow Six Extraction.

This game mode is set on the old version of Consulate. As a result of the Chimera Parasite, multiple aliens or monsters have been spotted... and now it's up to Rainbow Six Siege's operators to neutralize them.

The Containment Event is a 5v5 game mode where the attackers have to destroy the alien nests. Meanwhile, the defenders (who are under the effects of the parasite) must defend the locations on the map. After destroying the three nests on the map, the attackers are given access to the main nest. If they destroy it, they win.

When is the Containment Event starting?

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Containment Event will be deployed on March 27, and it will probably stay in the game for three weeks. With the arrival of the Containment Event, we also expect Ubisoft to launch the cosmetics introduced to the game back in August 2021.