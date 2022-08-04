Rainbow Six Siege is a huge title with an even bigger community behind it. Lots of players decide to try out the game, especially during the free weekends that Ubisoft launches from time to time.

It is important to know how to have access to Rainbow Six Siege. As of now, Siege isn't a free-to-play videogame, which means you will have to spend money to give it a try -- unless you are patient enough to wait for the previously mentioned free weekend.

If you are a PlayStation player, you might be wondering if you can play Siege without PS Plus. Let's have a look at your options.

Can you play Siege without PS Plus?

Yes, you can play Siege without PS Plus. PlayStation players can enjoy offline game modes such as Lone Wolf Terrorist Hunt or private custom games.

However, you do need to have PS Plus to enjoy PvP features such as Quick Match, Unranked, Ranked, or Team Deathmatch.

So, if you are looking to test your skills against other players, then yes, you do need PS Plus. If that's not the case and you just want to get used to the game while learning the basics, you can enjoy Rainbow Six Siege without previously purchasing PS Plus.

How much is Siege?

As of now, PlayStation players can purchase Rainbow Six Siege including Year 1 and Year 2 operators for €29,99.

If that doesn't satisfy you, you can purchase the Operator Edition, which is €69,99. It includes all operators from Year 1 to Year 6. You also have the Ultimate Edition, which is €89,99 and includes all operators from Year 1 to Year 6 and 16 different cosmetics.

Keep in mind that you can always unlock operators with R6 Credits, which means you can first purchase the most basic edition just to try out the game. Later on, if you enjoy Siege, you can add operators separately or by purchasing the game's bundles.