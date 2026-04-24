CAG Osaka qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

CAG Osaka have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after a thrilling 2-1 victory against the Brazilian lineup of Dplus KIA. Following a one-sided victory on Bank (7-1) the Cyclops were pushed to a third map after Dplus KIA's 8-6 win on Nighthaven Labs. Finally, the Japanese clinched the spot to compete in Salt Lake City next month after a 7-5 win on Clubhouse.

Before today's match, the Japanese hadn't lost a single map. Both teams had been ahead of the rest of competitors in APAC North, with Japanese sides KINOTROPE gaming and SCARZ being their closest chasers. Still, the Cyclops ended up securing the victory, clinching the sub-region's only spot in Salt Lake City.

This is CAG Osaka's third consecutive BLAST R6 Major qualification after also taking part in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the BLAST R6 Major Munich. However, combining both appearances, the Japanese have only won one of their six games; against CL4L in November 2024.

The Japanese will start their BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City run from the Swiss Stage as the APAC North winner doesn't have to take part in the initial play ins. Therefore, today's result means the Cyclops have already gathered 590 SI Points.