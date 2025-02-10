CAG Osaka and Oxygen Esports to play against Unwanted and G2 Esports later today, losers to be knocked out of Six Invitational 2025

CAG Osaka and Oxygen Esports will play against Unwanted and G2 Esports, respectively, in the Lower Bracket Round 2. While the winning sides of each series will meet tomorrow in the Lower Bracket Round 3, the defeated teams will be knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025.

Both CAG Osaka and Oxygen Esports survived to the first elimination round after defeating M80 and Shopify Rebellion, respectively. Combining both games, three of the four maps played went to overtime, which highlights how close the Six Invitational 2025 has been so far.

In what was M80's first game in the competition since Ubisoft "ejected" Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo from the Six Invitational 2025, the North Americans couldn't outperform CAG Osaka. With wins on Lair and Nighthaven Labs, the Cyclops reached the Six Invitational Top 12 for the first time.

Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports defeated Shopify Rebellion after back-to-back overtime wins on Lair and Clubhouse, with Evan "Yoggah" Nelson stealing the show in the penultimate round of the series with a 5K that kept the green roster alive. If Shopify Rebellion had won that round, they would have won the map and pushed Oxygen Esports to a third map.

Curiously enough, both CAG Osaka and Oxygen Esports qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 through their respective regional qualifiers. Later today, they will try to stay alive in the Six Invitational 2025 as only the winners will reach the Lower Bracket Round 3 and fight for a spot in the Six Invitational 2025 Finals.

