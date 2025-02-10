M80 and Shopify Rebellion knocked out of Six Invitational 2025

M80 and Shopify Rebellion have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after defeats against CAG Osaka and Oxygen Esports, respectively.

Simultaneously, they have become the first two North American rosters to be eliminated from the Six Invitational 2025. They have joined Team Joel, SCARZ, PSG Talon, and Team Secret.

Both games were extremely tight as three of the four maps went to overtime, with the only exception being CAG Osaka's 7-5 victory on Nighthaven Labs.

Today's M80 match was the first time the players competed in the Six Invitational 2025 since Ubisoft's decision to "eject" Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo from the tournament, after he receiving multiple competitive warnings and approaching DarkZero Esports' players after yesterday's game.

Despite playing with no coach, the North American lineup put up a fight against CAG Osaka. However, after the Japanese won M80's map pick, Lair, it felt like the Cyclops were the better team on the server. This is the first time the Japanese organization has qualified for the Six Invitational Top 12.

Meanwhile, Shopify Rebellion's defeat against Oxygen Esports meant they have been knocked out by their North America League fellows. After a 6-8 win on Lair, Oxygen Esports won Clubhouse after an outstanding 5K by Evan "Yoggah" Nelson when the green roster was 6-7 behind on the scoreboard.

Later today, CAG Osaka will play against Unwanted and Oxygen Esports against G2 Esports for a chance to qualify for the Lower Bracket Round 3.

