BR6 Week 3 Key Takeaways: w7m esports secures Copa Elite Six spot, winless weekend for MIBR

After two first intense weeks, Brazil's top-flight headed to a crucial weekend. The region's youth momentum in the competition and Ninjas in Pyjamas' awful start were the two main headlines. Keep on reading to find out what has happened and how the standings look heading to the last week of action.

Rollercoaster of a weekend for Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ position in the league is critical, close to irreversible. After going winless for two weeks in a row, the team received more bad news as Gabriel “pino” Fernandes tested positive for COVID-19, who has been already isolated from the team.

Despite the team’s situation, Ninjas in Pyjamas defeated FaZe Clan by 7-5 in what was a replay of the Sweden Major Grand Final and Brasileirão 2021 semi-finals. The Six Invitational 2021 champions looked stronger as Gustavo “Psycho” Rigal finished with a positive entry stat for the first time in the season.

Sunday’s match was a different story though. Ninjas in Pyjamas’ improvement wasn’t enough to grab the bull’s team by the horns, as a snazzy w7m esports squad did not have mercy on attack after a slow start on defense.

Compared to last season standings, the tables have turned massively. And that’s why we can now say that w7m esports will compete in this stage’s Copa Elite Six, while Ninjas in Pyjamas remains at the bottom of the standings with just one week of competition left.

MIBR deflates after strong start

MIBR’s start to this year’s Brasileirão was decent, as the Six Invitational 2022 semi-finalists defeated FURIA Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas. On paper, such a start was an impressive one due to the caliber of the team’s opponents.

But after three weeks, FURIA are in ninth, and NiP in tenth. MIBR’s results against the top-sides in the league have been far from perfect, as the team has lost 0-7 against w7m esports and 4-7 against Team oNe.

The team’s defeat against Team oNe came on Saturday, as Gabriel “Maia” Maia’s incredible play in the very last round of the match gave the golden squad three vital points. The following day, INTZ secured its second victory of the season as the squad defeated MIBR on Border by 7-5.

After a winless weekend for MIBR, the team stays in fourth place with nine points, a spot that they will retain thanks to the great amount of overtimes we saw in games between mid-table rosters.

Overtimes and incapability to defeat top three sides tightens the league

The top four is still far from being decided despite w7m esports already securing its spot. Although only a catastrophe would make Team Liquid and Team oNe missing out on the regional qualifier, the race for the fourth place is still well alive.

With just a week of competition remaining, only three points separate the ninth from the fourth, which is the last place that hands a Copa Elite Six invitation.

Current fourth-placed roster MIBR is facing a tough schedule, as the team will face Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, and 00 Nation. Black Dragons, who are in fifth, might have the easier schedule of all the teams in the fight, as the team will face FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team oNe, who should have its Copa Elite Six spot guaranteed by then.

By next Sunday we will have the final three Brazilian teams that will represent the country in the Copa Elite Six Stage 1, as they will face Pampas and Furious Gaming from South America, and Six Karma and ALPHA Team or Team Cruelty from Mexico.