BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Team of the Swiss Stage

With the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs kicking off tomorrow we've decided to put together our best team of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.

We have prioritised players who performed consistently and whose team qualified for the playoffs. We logically also prioritised high SiegeGG ratings as well as other metrics. We also didn't consider play-in performances.

Without further ado, here's a look at our best BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage roster, as well as six honorable mentions:

Joan "bbySharKK" Benito

We have chosen Joan "bbySharKK" Benito as the team's main entry. After nine maps played in the Swiss Stage, the Frenchman still averaged a highly-positive SiegeGG rating of 1.13. It's also worth mentioning he averaged positive ratings in all but one Swiss Stage match; Wildcard's 0-2 defeat against DarkZero Esports, where he was his team's second-best player with a SiegeGG rating of 0.83.

His best performances of the tournament came in the first day of Swiss Stage action, against Team Falcons and LOS. His two last maps against Five Fears are also worth a shout, averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.29 across those two—leading Wildcard to a playoff qualification.

He also averaged the fourth-highest KPR (0.88) of the Swiss Stage and a K-D of 83-65 (+18).

William "Spoit" Löfstedt

We have chosen William "Spoit" Löfstedt as the team's second entry. The Swede averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.28 across the five maps Shopify Rebellion played in Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage, only surpassed by Nick "njr" Rapier's 1.29. Moreover, Spoit accumulated an entry balance of 8-3 (+5).

It's also worth mentioning Spoit's Swiss Stage K-D, which was 56-35 (+21). Spoit also averaged a KPR of 0.95 throughout Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage, only surpassed by njr's 1.02.

Nick "njr" Rapier

We have chosen Nick "njr" Rapier as one of the team's two flexes. The American was the highest rated player in Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage with a SiegeGG rating of 1.29 in five maps played.

The American finished the Swiss Stage with a KOST of 72 and the highest KPR (1.02). He also averaged a SRV of 38. He was also DarkZero Esports' best entry with an entry balance of 10-3 (+7). This currently is the tournament's fifth-best entry balance, which is surprising given njr's North America League 2026 Kickoff entry balance was 10-12 (-2).

Zack "Stompn" Lamb

We have chosen Zack "Stompn" Lamb as one of the team's two flexes. G2 Esports' golden boy averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.15, the third-highest in the Swiss Stage only surpassed by the previously mentioned njr and Spoit. The American averaged a KOST of 71 and a KPR of 0.83. He also finished the Swiss Stage with a SRV of 39.

Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi

We have chosen Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi as the team's support. The Kuwaiti player was Twisted Minds' best player of the Swiss Stage despite having joined the team as a temporary stand-in. He was the best player against FURIA (1.43) and averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.09 and 1.05 against Weibo Gaming and G2 Esports, respectively.

His use of Blitz's shield has proven to be crucial in Twisted Minds' attacks. In fact, the only map they have lost so far was against G2 Esports on Chalet. On that map, Twisted Minds lost five of their six attacks against the samurai.

Finally, it's worth noting that Guardz finished the Swiss Stage with a KOST of 71 and the phase's highest survival (49).

Honorable mentions

Last but not least, we have wanted to add six honorable mentions:

Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies : Jigsaw was one of ENTERPRISE Esports' best players in the Swiss Stage. He was also one of the best entries. He played a crucial part in the team's playoff qualification.

: Jigsaw was one of ENTERPRISE Esports' best players in the Swiss Stage. He was also one of the best entries. He played a crucial part in the team's playoff qualification. Lucas "soulz1" Schinke : Soulz1 averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.12 in the Swiss Stage. He was FaZe Clan's best player in their BO3 against Wildcard but he has been heavily punished by his 0.78 against Shopify Rebellion. Still, he was FaZe Clan's best player in a Swiss Stage where the team won all of their games. He had to be mentioned.

: Soulz1 averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.12 in the Swiss Stage. He was FaZe Clan's best player in their BO3 against Wildcard but he has been heavily punished by his 0.78 against Shopify Rebellion. Still, he was FaZe Clan's best player in a Swiss Stage where the team won all of their games. He had to be mentioned. Vitor "peres" Peres : The Brazilian was one of the surprises of the Swiss Stage. Although he dropped a 25-kill map against Fluxo W7M a few weeks ago, his individual performances in Salt Lake City will leave his name very high on the individual standings. His best performances of the Swiss Stage came against CAG Osaka and Weibo Gaming.

: The Brazilian was one of the surprises of the Swiss Stage. Although he dropped a 25-kill map against Fluxo W7M a few weeks ago, his individual performances in Salt Lake City will leave his name very high on the individual standings. His best performances of the Swiss Stage came against CAG Osaka and Weibo Gaming. Nick "Snake" Janis : Snake finished the Swiss Stage with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13. He was Five Fears' most consistent player, especially after his 0.92 performance against FaZe Clan. Following their defeat against the world champions, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.17 with his best performances coming against Virtus.pro and Wildcard.

: Snake finished the Swiss Stage with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13. He was Five Fears' most consistent player, especially after his 0.92 performance against FaZe Clan. Following their defeat against the world champions, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.17 with his best performances coming against Virtus.pro and Wildcard. Brendan "Brendo" Sage : Brendo averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 in Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage, mainly thanks to his 1.65 against Ninjas in Pyjamas on the first day of action. He was highly consistent in ENTERPRISE's games against G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Shopify Rebellion, averaging ratings of 0.91, 0.96, and 0.93, respectively. Against Weibo Gaming, he secured a SiegeGG rating of 1.36.

: Brendo averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 in Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage, mainly thanks to his 1.65 against Ninjas in Pyjamas on the first day of action. He was highly consistent in ENTERPRISE's games against G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Shopify Rebellion, averaging ratings of 0.91, 0.96, and 0.93, respectively. Against Weibo Gaming, he secured a SiegeGG rating of 1.36. Adam "Surf" Medina: When watching Shopify Rebellion, fans often focus on Spoit and Jaylen "Ambi" Turk. They tend to steal the show with the highest fragging numbers and great individual plays. However, Surf has proven to be extremely consistent in Salt Lake City. The American didn't score a single negative SiegeGG rating in the Swiss Stage and ended up averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1,14.