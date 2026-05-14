BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage Day 4 MVP: Bapn

SiegeGG have chosen ENTERPRISE Esports' Jaxen "Bapn" Dunwell as the best player of the fourth day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

ENTERPRISE Esports took down Weibo Gaming after 7-2 and 7-4 wins on Fortress and Nighthaven Labs, respectively. The team's victory against the APAC League 2025 Regional Finals champions meant ENTERPRISE Esports became the first Oceanic roster ever to reach the playoffs of a Major. Additionally, they became the first APAC roster to do so since SCARZ's Top 8 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen three years ago.

Bapn was the best player on Fortress with a SiegeGG rating of 1.61 slightly ahead his teammate Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies. Meanwhile, on Nighthaven Labs, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.24, only behind his teammate Branden "Brendo" Sage. All in all, Bapn ended up averaging the highest SiegeGG rating of the day. This, combined with the importance of ENTERPRISE Esports' victory, made us lean towards Bapn as the MVP of the day.

Here's a look at his stats against Weibo Gaming:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.40

: 1.40 K-D : 21-10 (+11)

: 21-10 (+11) Entry : 0-1 (-1)

: 0-1 (-1) KOST : 75

: 75 KPR : 1.05

: 1.05 SRV : 50

: 50 Operators mained: Capitão and Goyo