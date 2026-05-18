BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City SiegeGG MVP: njr

Nick "njr" Rapier has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after his performances for DarkZero Esports throughout the tournament.

The American player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.21, the third best rating in the competition only surpassed by Huang "Seal" Yao-jie and Vitor "Peres" Peres, who averaged ratings of 1.31 and 1.24. It's worth highlighting that the Taiwanese player had only played four maps. Meanwhile, the Brazilian played ten.

Across DarkZero Esports' three playoff matches against Wildcard, FaZe Clan, and Shopify Rebellion, njr averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1,19.

Overall, njr finished with the highest K-D, the fifth-highest entry balance, the fifth-highest KOST, the fifth-highest KPR, and the second-highest survival. He was also one of the only five players who completed four clutches or more.

Here's a look at njr's overall stats at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.21

: 1.21 K-D : 136-87 (+49)

: 136-87 (+49) Entry : 17-11 (+6)

: 17-11 (+6) KOST : 71

: 71 KPR : 0.90

: 0.90 SRV : 42

: 42 Clutches : 4

: 4 Operators mained: Ace and Tachanka

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City EVPs

As in previous occasions, we have chosen five EVPs for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. These work as honourable mentions.

For transparency, we've felt like we could have extended the list a couple of spots. For instance, DarkZero Esports' Jack "J9O" Burkard, who was the grand final's MVP, or William "Spoit" Löfstedt could have been added in this list.

In the Swede's case, we opted to add Alec "Fultz" Fultz on the list mainly due to the player registering negative ratings in all of Shopofy Rebellion's playoff games. We also thought that having two Shopify Rebellion players on the EVP list was enough to recognise the team's level at the tournament.

Another player that missed out is Vitor "Peres" Peres, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.24 after playing 10 maps.

All in all, despite there being plenty of players with EVP potential, we decided to keep it short and only include five players as per usual.

Jaylen "Ambi" Turk

If Shopify Rebellion had won the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, he would have probably been the tournament's MVP.

The American was superb for Shopify Rebellion during the whole tournament and he became even more stellar during the playoffs, where he averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.74 and 1.28. If he hadn't clutched two rounds on Lair against Twisted Minds, Shopify Rebellion wouldn't have reached the grand final. He was also chosen as the MVP in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

Unfortunately, Ambi's performance in Salt Lake City's grand final wasn't enough. The American averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.92 and was the team's third-best player in their clash against DarkZero Esports.

Finally, Ambi was the sixth-highest rated player of the tournament with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16. He was the joint-best entry and held the sixth-best KPR of the tournament.

Ethan "Nuers" James

DarkZero Esports' Nuers was the third-best rated player of the tournament with a SiegeGG rating of 1.19. Realistically, he was the second-best rated player as Seal's four-map performance logically isn't long enough to be taken completely seriously

Nuers is a player that experience great growth throughout the Major. He peaked during the playoffs, as the American scored SiegeGG ratings of 1.37, 1.29, and 1.06 against Wildcard, FaZe Clan, and Shopify Rebellion.

In the end, Nuers finished with the third-best KD and the fourth-best KPR.

Damian "Surf" Medina

Shopify Rebellion was more than Ambi in Salt Lake City; one of the players that shone the most was Surf.

The American was highly consistent throughout all the Major as he only scored average negative SiegeGG ratings against Team Falcons and DarkZero Esports in the grand final. Those weren't astonishingly bad, as he averaged ratings of 0.94 and 0.98, respectively. Surf wouldn't be the team's best player, but he would always perform.

By the end of the tournament, Surf averaged the fifth-highest K-D, the joint-third highest KOST, and the sixth-highest survival. He averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 after 19 maps played.

Thiago "Handy" Ferreira

FaZe Clan was the only Brazilian team to reach the playoffs, something that hadn't happened in since the Six Raleigh Major.

Despite the region's negative performance in Salt Lake City, some things never change: FaZe Clan reached another international semifinal. This time, however, and just like in Munich, they couldn't make it to the big game. The team's best player was the Six Invitational 2025 and Six Invitational 2026 MVP Handy, who ended up averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.16.

It possibly was a discrete Major if we go by the world champions' standards. However, the Brazilian's 1.16 was the fifth-highest rating of the tournament and he was FaZe Clan's best player against DarkZero Esports. He had also been FaZe Clan's best player against Team Falcons as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.41.

It's also worth noting that Handy didn't finish a single match with a negative SiegeGG rating. His worst performance was a SiegeGG rating of 1.01 against Shopify Rebellion, a match that was fully dominated by Jaime "Cyber" Ramos.

Alec "Fultz" Fultz

Last but not least we have another DarkZero Esports player. Fultz had a great Swiss Stage and was one of the best players of the second phase of the tournament. Although he had a slow game in DarkZero Esports' first playoff match (Wildcard, 2-0) the American had a great display against the back-to-back world champions FaZe Clan, as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.19.

He was also the second-best player at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.09 as he was the best player on Chalet and Kafe Dostoyevsky, where he averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.54 and 1.52, respectively.

In the end, Fultz averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.09 after 14 played maps. He also had the third-best entry balance of the competition.