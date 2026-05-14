BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs Preview: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage, it's now time to head to the most exciting part of the tournament: the playoffs.

Between May 15 and May 17 the best eight teams in Salt Lake City will compete in the playoffs. Unlike in Munich, the Salt Lake City playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket with BO3 quarterfinal and semifinal clashes and a BO5 grand final match.

Here's what you need to know about the

Twisted Minds vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

If you had told the average viewer that both Twisted Minds and ENTERPRISE Esports would end up reaching the Salt Lake City's playoffs, they would have called you crazy.

In short, these two teams have exceded all kinds of expectations put on them. However, it's not about them reaching the Top 8; it's about how they did so.

Twisted Minds became the first side to clinch a 3-0 finish in Salt Lake City after victories against three regional champions, including FURIA, Weibo Gaming, and G2 Esports—all of this while playing with Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi as a stand-in.

Meanwhile, ENTERPRISE Esports narrowly reached the final eight after five Swiss Stage games including victories against Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Falcons, and Weibo Gaming. The team's three victories in Salt Lake City mean they have become the first Oceanic roster ever to reach the Top 8 of a Major; and also the first APAC roster to do so since SCARZ at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen (May 2023).

ENTERPRISE Esports' being in the playoffs also means that the former Fnatic player Etienne "Mag" Rousseau is making a return to the international stage six years later.

Finally, it's also worth noting that ENTERPRISE Esports' former coach Kim "MinGoran" Min-geun is now part of Twisted Minds as he joined the team as a loaned analyst from One Coin.

G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion

G2 Esports and Shopify Rebellion will face off for the third time ever and, if we just look at their H2H record, it doesn't look well for the samurai: the Americans have never failed to beat the European powerhouse.

Their first clash happened at the Esports World Cup 2025 and it ended in a 7-5 win for Shopify Rebellion. Six months later, the two teams faced off at the Six Invitational 2026; a match that ended in a 2-0 victory for the Americans.

Sticking with their H2H record, G2 Esports and Shopify Rebellion's maps have always reached the twelfth round and two of them went to overtime. Therefore, everything points at a really close game between the two in Salt Lake City.

G2 Esports and Shopify Rebellion's clash also includes three of the most followed players in Rainbow Six Siege, these being Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, Zack "Stompn" Lamb, and William "Spoit" Löfstedt. Additionally, the game also includes four Six Invitational champions in Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, Jack "Doki" Robertson, Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli, and Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski.

Including multiple international and world champions, these game has all of the ingredients to be an exciting series; unfortunately, only one of them will reach the semifinals, where the winner will play against either ENTERPRISE Esports or Twisted Minds.

FaZe Clan vs. Team Falcons

FaZe Clan and Team Falcons will face off in what will likely be the best match of the day. In the last two years, both teams have met in some of the most high-stakes games in the scene, including the Six Invitational 2025 grand final or the BLAST R6 Major Munich Upper Bracket Final.

On paper, FaZe Clan are the big favorites to win the game. They went unbeaten in the Swiss Stage after three solid victories against Five Fears, Shopify Rebellion, and Wildcard. Their recent performances in Salt Lake City mixed with their previous results on the international stage leads the fans to think that a Brazilian victory is almost inevitable.

However, Team Falcons is here to spoil their party. Although they haven't looked the best, as they escaped elimination in Salt Lake City twice, Team Falcons have plenty of international experience. In fact, it seems like the team have started to pick up the pace. Their victories against Ninjas in Pyjamas and Virtus.Pro should give the team the confidence required to face off against the world champions.

In other words, the winner of this game will likely experience a confidence boost that could push them to win the title.

DarkZero Esports vs. Wildcard

Last but not least, DarkZero Esports and Wildcard will meet in the only regional clash of the day. They have already met in Salt Lake City as the series ended in a 2-0 victory for the purple roster. However, Wildcard's 2-1 win during the North America League 2026 Kickoff is still very fresh.

Logically, fans in the venue will likely be very divided as this series includes two North American rosters. Be as it may be, the winner of this match will possibly become the fan's favorite alongside the winner of the match between G2 Esports and Shopify Rebellion.