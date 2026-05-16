BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs Day 1 SiegeGG MVP: Ambi

SiegeGG have chosen Shopify Esports' Jaylen "Ambi" Turk as the best player of the first day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

The American player stole the show on Bank against G2 Esports as he secured 21 kills in 9 rounds played against the samurai. He only died once in the process. His performance on Bank saw him averaging a SiegeGG rating of 2.63 and a KPR of 2.33.

Although he wasn't as important for Shopify Rebellion on Kafe Dostoyevsky, the American's performance on Bank will go down the history books as one of the best individual displays in Rainbow Six Siege's esports history.

Here's a look at Ambi's stats against G2 Esports at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City quarterfinals:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.74

: 1.74 K-D : 29-8 (+21)

: 29-8 (+21) Entry : 6-1 (+5)

: 6-1 (+5) KOST : 76

: 76 KPR : 1.38

: 1.38 SRV : 61

: 61 Operators mained: Solid Snake and Melusi