BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs bracket revealed

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Swiss Stage has come to an end; meaning the playoffs are just around the corner.

Here's a look at how the bracket looks like after Wildcard’s victory against Five Fears:

FaZe Clan vs. Team Falcons

Twisted Minds vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion

DarkZero Esports vs. Wildcard

This scenario has already created two exciting storylines: a replay of the Six Invitational 2025 grand final and the BLAST R6 Major Munich Upper Bracket Final as well as a playoff match between Zack "Stompn" Lamb and William "Spoit" Löfstedt.

Meanwhile, DarkZero Esports and Wildcard will face off in what will be a rematch from their North America League 2026 Kickoff Upper Bracket Semifinal clash. Finally, Twisted Minds‘ analyst Kim “MinGoran” Min-geun will face off against his former teammates at ENTERPRISE Esports.

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Playoffs will kick off on May 15 and will last until May 17, as the grand final will be played after Operation System Override is revealed.