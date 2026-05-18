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BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final SiegeGG MVP: J9O

The North American team lifted the trophy under the Salt Lake City lights.

J9O DarkZero Esports
David Via

SiegeGG have chosen DarkZero Esports' Jack "J9O" Burkard as the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final MVP. The American had an outstanding performance as he averaged a SiegeGG of 1.34 across the three maps played in their match against Shopify Rebellion.

Just like the rest of his teammates, J9O averaged a negative SiegeGG rating in the team's 2-7 defeat on Nighthaven Labs, the first map of the series. The former Astralis and Spacestation player had averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.62; the second-highest rating on his team.

However, the tables turned immediately after. On Chalet, the team bounced back with a 7-2 win where all players except for Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo scored positive ratings. In J9O's case, his 1.50 was the third-best rating on DarkZero Esports' squad.

Similarly, Bank was another one-sided win for DarkZero Esports. The North Americans won on Shopify Rebellion's map pick (7-4) thanks to a ridiculous performance by J9O, who scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.78 after finishing the map with a K-D of 16-5 (+11) and a total KOST of 90. For comparison, the rest of his teammates finished with negative ratings.

Finally, DarkZero Esports ended up claiming the win with a 7-2 victory on Kafe Dostoyevsky. There, J9O averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.37.

Here's a look at J9O's final stats against Shopify Rebellion:

  • SiegeGG Rating: 1.34
  • K-D: 36-18 (+18)
  • Entry: 6-3 (+3)
  • KOST: 81
  • KPR: 0.95
  • SRV: 52
  • Operators mained: Grim and Wamai

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.

#News#Siege#Six Major#BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City#Darkzero Esports