BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final SiegeGG MVP: J9O

SiegeGG have chosen DarkZero Esports' Jack "J9O" Burkard as the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final MVP. The American had an outstanding performance as he averaged a SiegeGG of 1.34 across the three maps played in their match against Shopify Rebellion.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City competition stats

Just like the rest of his teammates, J9O averaged a negative SiegeGG rating in the team's 2-7 defeat on Nighthaven Labs, the first map of the series. The former Astralis and Spacestation player had averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.62; the second-highest rating on his team.

However, the tables turned immediately after. On Chalet, the team bounced back with a 7-2 win where all players except for Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo scored positive ratings. In J9O's case, his 1.50 was the third-best rating on DarkZero Esports' squad.

Similarly, Bank was another one-sided win for DarkZero Esports. The North Americans won on Shopify Rebellion's map pick (7-4) thanks to a ridiculous performance by J9O, who scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.78 after finishing the map with a K-D of 16-5 (+11) and a total KOST of 90. For comparison, the rest of his teammates finished with negative ratings.

Finally, DarkZero Esports ended up claiming the win with a 7-2 victory on Kafe Dostoyevsky. There, J9O averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.37.

Here's a look at J9O's final stats against Shopify Rebellion:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.34

: 1.34 K-D : 36-18 (+18)

: 36-18 (+18) Entry : 6-3 (+3)

: 6-3 (+3) KOST : 81

: 81 KPR : 0.95

: 0.95 SRV : 52

: 52 Operators mained: Grim and Wamai