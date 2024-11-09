BLAST R6 Major Montreal play-ins Day 2 MVP: Robby

Team Falcons made it to the second phase of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after a one-sided victory against the Chiefs. However, if the MENA side managed to grab a 2-0 win against the Australians, it was mainly thanks to Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli's performance.

The Italian finished the series with an outstanding SiegeGG rating of 1.80, which saw the international rookie move to the top of the tournament's standings.

While mainly playing Lion and Lesion, Robby finished the match with a K-D of 25-7 (+18), a KPR of 1.39, and an entry balance of 3-1 (+2). Additionally, he got the best KOST of the match alongside Fayez "Jlad" Jallad (83) and averaged a survival of 63%.

Robby's statistics aren't the only way to prove his importance in Team Falcons' victory. The Italian went berserk on Border, where he got a 4K after completing a 1v2 clutch in the second round of the map.

Eventually, Robby stole the show again with a 1v1 clutch in the fifth round of the match, which was followed by back-to-back 3Ks by the Italian. His performance was crucial for Team Falcons to claim a flawless win on the final map of the series.

Team Falcons' next match at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be against DarkZero Esports as the MENA League side will play against the purple roster on November 10 at 4:30 PM UTC.