BLAST R6 Major Montreal play-ins Day 1 MVP: Alem4o

Despite a sloppy start against CAG Osaka, where Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi temporarily stole the show with a 20-kill performance on Bank, G2 Esports ended up taking the win after victories on Kafe and Consulate and are one win away from qualifying for BLAST R6 Major Montreal's Phase 2.

The best player of the match was Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, who finished the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.47. By the end of the day, no other player had registered a better rating than the Brazilian.

While maining Ash and Aruni, the 23-year-old led the samurai roster with a K-D of 37-20 (+17) and a KOST of 77. Additionally, the Brazilian secured two plants against the Japanese.

As explained by Alem4o himself in a post-match interview with Ubisoft at the end of the match, G2 Esports struggled in the first game of the series due to CAG Osaka getting the most out of the available meta operators.

Following the team's victory against CAG Osaka, G2 Esports will play against Black Dragons in a game where the winner will qualify for Montreal's Phase 2. Doing so is extremely important for G2 Esports as they currently are in 16th place on the Global Standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025. The most SI Points they can secure in Montreal, the better for the European powerhouse.

Other outstanding performances from Montreal's play-ins Day 1 that are worth mentioning are the following ones:

Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi's 1.36 performance against ALPHA Team, including the highest KOST of the day (87).

Victor "Hornetao" Lopes' 1.34 performance against CL4L, including two clutches and the second-highest survival rate of the day.

Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies' 1.32 performance against FearX, including the fourth-highest KPR of the day.

