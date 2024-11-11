BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 Day 2 matches unveiled

Following the conclusion of the first day of action in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the 16 teams in the competition have been divided into three groups depending on the results collected on Montreal's Phase 2 Day 1.

While the four teams that won all of their two games will face off for a chance to qualify for Montreal's Finals, the eight teams with one win and one defeat will clash to upgrade to the upper bracket. Meanwhile, the teams that lost both matches on November 10 must win their game as another loss will knock them out of the competition.

Here are all of the matches that will be played in the second day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2:

FaZe Clan vs. Team Falcons

w7m esports vs. Team Liquid

Team Secret vs. SCARZ

Chiefs vs. Elevate

Team BDS vs. Black Dragons

Spacestation Gaming vs. Virtus.pro

DarkZero Esports vs. Dplus

G2 Esports vs. Soniqs

The matches on November 11 are expected to start at 4:30 PM UTC and it will be the first day since the conclusion of the play-in stage where we see teams being eliminated from the competition. What will be the next two teams to be sent home?