BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 Day 1 Live Thread: Spacestation defeat Soniqs after completing outstanding comeback, Elevate upset DarkZero Esports

Here's everything that has happened so far in today's action of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal:

Phase 2 Standings

Here's how the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 standings look like:

Team Falcons (2-0) Team Liquid (2-0) w7m esports (2-0) FaZe Clan (2-0) Black Dragons (1-1) Virtus.pro (1-1) Chiefs ESC (1-1) Team Secret (1-1) Team BDS (1-1) SCARZ (1-1) Elevate (1-1) Spacestation Gaming (1-1) Soniqs (0-2) DarkZero Esports (0-2) G2 Esports (0-2) Dplus (0-2)

Matches

Round 1

DarkZero Esports 4-7 Team Falcons

SCARZ 5-7 Chiefs ESC

Team BDS 7-8 w7m esports

Soniqs 6-8 Virtus.pro

Team Secret 8-7 Elevate

Round 2

Team Secret 3-7 Team Falcons

Team Liquid 7-4 Chiefs

Soniqs 6-8 Spacestation Gaming

Results

Here's a look at all of the matches played so far in the first day of Phase 2 action in Montreal:

Check out the match stats of the game between Spacestation and Soniqs here.

Spacestation Gaming won the final match of the day as the North American roster defeated Soniqs on Bank.

Spacestation Gaming started the match on the right foot as the astronauts won three of their four initial attacks. However, the team's start seemed to be just a mirage as the blue roster took the lead after winning the next five rounds — including a Jaylen "Ambi" Turk 5K on round seven.

After Soniqs reached match point, Spacestation Gaming woke up. After surviving to the first match point, the astronauts survived to the second after an Alec "Fultz" Fultz 1v3 clutch. An absurd Liam "Ashn" Paz 3K on round twelve saw Spacestation Gaming sending the game to overtime. Eventually, the astronauts closed out the game with an 8-6 win.

Spacestation Gaming's Ashn was the best-rated player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.41 and a K-D of 17-10 (+7). On the other side of the server, Ambi was Soniqs' best-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 and a K-D of 13-11 (+2).

DarkZero Esports 5-7 Elevate

Check out the match stats of the game between DarkZero Esports and Elevate here.

Elevate won an international Rainbow Six Siege match for the first time since the Six Berlin Major as they defeated DarkZero Esports on Kafe.

The rookies Alex "Shed" Moore and Nor "Nhaiqal" Haiqal led Elevate with SiegeGG ratings of 1.45 and 1.35, respectively. Additionally, they were the only players to secure entry kills for Elevate, as they got four of the twelve entry kills in the game.

Nathan "Nafe" Sharp was the only player in DarkZero Esports that finished the match with a positive SiegeGG rating (1.18). He was the highest-killing player for the North American-majority roster while also completing three plants.

Surprisingly, Jason "Beaulo" Doty finished the day with a combined kill number of 6 and an average SiegeGG rating of 0.60.

SCARZ 7-4 G2 Esports

Check out the match stats of the game between SCARZ and G2 Esports here.

SCARZ claimed the team's first win in Montreal after defeating G2 Esports on Chalet.

The Japanese roster started the game on the right foot with two consecutive defenses. However, G2 Esports tied the match after winning the next two attacks. Eventually, both teams swapped sides with a two-round lead for SCARZ after the Japanese won their final two defenses, including a 1v2 clutch by Nina "Nina" Abe.

Right after swapping sides, G2 Esports shortened the distance and eventually were one round away from the Japanese side. Unfortunately for the European powerhouse, SCARZ magnificent use of Fuze and Blitz's shields saw the Japanese reaching match point. Eventually, SCARZ closed out the game to put G2 Esports between a rock and a hard place not just in their run to win in Montreal but also to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.

SCARZ's best player of the match was Nina, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30. However, the highest-rated player in the game was Roberto "Loira" Camargo, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.37.

Team BDS 7-4 Dplus

Check out the match stats of the game between Team BDS and Dplus here.

Team BDS got their first victory in Montreal after taking down Dplus on Clubhouse.

The match was close during the first half of the game as Dplus managed to win three of their six defenses. However, teams often need more than that to win on the German map. After switching sides, the Esports World Cup took control of the match as thy ended up winning the game after converting three of their four defenses.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.58, Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard was the best player in Team BDS. Meanwhile, Jo "coted" Sung-jun was Dplus' only player who finished the game with a positive rating, as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.09.

FaZe Clan 7-5 Virtus.pro

Check out the match stats of the game between FaZe Clan and Virtus.pro here.

FaZe Clan have defeated Virtus.pro on Kafe in a match that was way closer than what it may look like as three of the Brazilians' seven rounds against the Russians were clutches.

Eduardo "KDS" Chiste stole the show with a SiegeGG rating of 1.76 and two clutches. His teammate Thiago "Handy" Ferreira also got one clutch as he won his team their final defense to put the Brazilians up before swapping sides with the Bears.

Meanwhile, Virtus.pro's best player was Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko with a SiegeGG rating of 1.07.

w7m esports 7-3 Black Dragons

Check out the match stats of the game between w7m esports and Black Dragons here.

The Bulls have won their second match in Montreal after defeating Black Dragons on Nigthaven Labs. The Brazilians took control of the match in the early stages as they won the game's initial four attacking rounds.

Although Black Dragons managed to win their final two defenses, it was already too late. Eventually, w7m esports ended up closing out the match as they took a 7-3 win.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.47 and two clutches to his name, Leonardo "Dash" Lopes was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by his teammates Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel and Gabriel "Volpz" Fernandes with SiegeGG ratings of 1.36 and 1.27, respectively.

Despite the Black Dragons' overall performance, João "Nuxxga" Weiss was the team's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25 and a KOST of 90.

Team Liquid 7-4 Chiefs ESC

Check out the match stats of the game between Team Liquid and the Chiefs here.

Team Liquid's second win of the day came on Chalet, where they defeated G2 Esports earlier today. Curiously enough, the Chiefs had also played there in the Australians' first Phase 2 match, as they took down SCARZ.

Although the Chiefs took an early round lead, the Brazilians quickly placed themselves ahead on the scoreboard after claiming four consecutive rounds. While Andreas "Kyro" Kyriacou stopped the bleeding with a 1v3 clutch, the Blue Cavalry ended up closing out the game shortly after.

Pablo "resetz" Oliveira was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.57. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' best player was Jai "Quiz" Riddle-Browning, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.35.

Team Falcons 7-3 Team Secret

Check out the match stats of the game between Team Secret and Team Falcons here.

Team Falcons defeated Team Secret after a one-sided performance on Skyscraper. It was the roster's second victory of the day as they had taken down DarkZero Esports in the team's first Phase 2 match.

Fayez "Jlad" Jallad and Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli were the best players of the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.47 and 1.44, respectively. Meanwhile, Marc "Jume" Steinmann was the best player in Team Secret's roster with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34.

FaZe Clan 8-6 Spacestation Gaming

Check out the match stats of the game between FaZe Clan and Spacestation Gaming here.

FaZe Clan defeated Spacestation Gaming in a thrilling overtime match on Consulate. Although the Brazilians managed to win the first two rounds of the game, the North American roster quickly took the lead as they won the following five rounds.

After being put between a rock and a hard place, the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists tied the score with three consecutive defenses. Although the astronauts reached match point first, FaZe Clan forced the overtime after a 1v2 clutch by Thiago "Handy" Ferreira. Shortly after, the Brazilians took the lead and eventually closed out the match with a 1v1 clutch by Victor "VITAKING" Santos, who was the best player for the Brazilians with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25.

Meanwhile, Jack "J9O" Burkard was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.39. The only remaining Spacestation Gaming player with a positive rating was Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.15.

Dplus 4-7 Black Dragons

Check out the match stats of the game between Dplus and Black Dragons here.

After surviving Montreal's play-ins, Black Dragons started the second phase of the tournament with a 7-4 victory against Dplus.

Black Dragons started the match on the right foot as the Brazilians won the two initial rounds of the match. Eventually, both teams swapped sides with the Brazilians being two rounds up on the scoreboard.

Although the South Koreans managed to shorten the distance with two back-to-back successful defenses, the Brazilians closed out the series after a 4K by Vitor "Hornetao" Lopes.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.37, Gustavo "Guto" Vieira was the best player in Black Dragons' squad. Meanwhile, Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook's 1.44 was the best rating in the match.

Team Liquid 8-6 G2 Esports

Check out the match stats of the game between Team Liquid and G2 Esports here.

Team Liquid started the team's BLAST R6 Major Montreal run with an overtime victory against G2 Esports.

The Blue Cavalry was led by Gabriel "Maia" Maia, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.74 and finished the match with a K-D of 19-8 (+11). The Brazilian's two back-to-back 1v2 clutches while playing Deimos were crucial for Team Liquid, as G2 Esports forced the overtime despite facing four match points.

Although the European powerhouse won the first round of the overtime, Team Liquid ended up taking the victory after winning the two final rounds of the game.

Team Secret 8-7 Elevate

Check out the match stats of the game between Team Secret and Elevate here.

Team Secret and Elevate faced on Skyscraper in a match that included three former G Who players in Alex "Shed" Moore, Chow "Mcie" Pak-him, and Adrian "Adrian" Tryka.

Team Secret's flawless start was interrupted by Elevate's three consecutive defensive rounds. When it looked like the Asian European mix would increase its one-round lead before swapping sides, Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak's 1v1 clutch on round six leveled the scoreboard.

After swapping sides, no team managed to win two consecutive rounds until Team Secret did so to first force the overtime and then take the lead. Although Elevate managed to force the fifteenth round of the match, Team Secret ended up taking the win.

Curiously enough, the best player from each side got the same SiegeGG rating: a 1.33. While Gruby led the Team Secret standings, Razaan "Ape" Adiprakasa did so in Elevate's.

Team BDS 7-8 w7m esports

Check out the match stats of the game between DarkZero Esports and Team Falcons here.

The Bulls kicked off their run in Montreal with an impressive maximum overtime victory against Team BDS. This was the first clash between both teams since the rosters met in the Esports World Cup grand final, which ended in a 3-0 win for the European roster.

The match was quite attacking sided, with both teams winning four of their six attacks. However, the Bulls were the ones to force the overtime after winning the twelfth round from the defending side.

Fortunately for the Bulls, they started the game's overtime on defense. As many had expected, that gave the Brazilians the upper hand as all of the overtime rounds fell onto the hands of the defenders.

Although Denis "Dodez" Navas was w7m esports' best-rated player with a SiegegGG rating of 1.25, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu's 1.31 was the highest rated of the game. It's also worth mentioning Loïc "BriD" Chongthep's performance after finishing the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22 and three plants.

Soniqs 6-8 Virtus.pro

Check out the match stats of the game between DarkZero Esports and Team Falcons here.

Virtus.pro defeated Soniqs in what was the third match of the day played on Border. Both teams were making their international return after missing out on every international competition since the Six Invitational 2024.

Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.55, one clutch, and three plants. Meanwhile, Jaylen "Ambi" Turk was the best Soniqs player.

DarkZero Esports 4-7 Team Falcons

Check out the match stats of the game between DarkZero Esports and Team Falcons here.

Team Falcons caught DarkZero Esports off-guard with an outstanding performance on Border. Curiously enough, the MENA League 2024 Stage 2 champions defeated the Chiefs flawlessly on Border to move to Montreal's Phase 2.

The first two rounds of the match ended in 1v1 clutches, with the Americans taking the lead through Nathan "Nafe" Sharp before Team Falcons equalised the scoreboard through Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli's clutch.

Although DarkZero Esports retook temporarily retook the lead, Team Falcons managed to took control of the match after three successful attacks.

Team Falcons' fifth round of the match was followed by a Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano 4K that got the Americans closer to their opponents. However, Team Falcons reached match point immediately after. Two rounds later, Team Falcons closed out the game.

Team Falcons' rookie Robby stole the show once again with a SiegeGG rating of 1.70, only two days after defeating the Chiefs with an average rating of 1.80. Meanwhile, DarkZero Esports' rookie Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez was the best player for the Americans with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25.

SCARZ 5-7 Chiefs ESC

Check out the match stats of the game between SCARZ and Chiefs ESC here.

The Australians won their first match in Montreal's Phase 2 after taking down the Japan League 2024 Stage 2 champions SCARZ.

After switching sides with a 3-3 on the scoreboard, the Japanese side temporarily took the lead as they won their first two attacks. However, once the Chiefs adapted to SCARZ's attacks, the Australians started to look comfortable.

Eventually, the Chiefs ended up taking a 7-5 victory after winning the last four rounds of the match.

Jai "Quiz" Riddle-Browning was the best player in the Chiefs with a SiegeGG rating of 1.45 and one clutch to his name. However, the best-rated player of the match was Riku "Rec" Katou with a SiegeGG rating of 1.53.