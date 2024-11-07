BLAST R6 Major Montreal drops: Cosmetics and how to get them

Six months after the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the second international event of the BLAST season is about to start. Twenty of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams will travel to the heart of Rainbow Six Siege in Montreal, Canada, for a chance to become international champions.
On November 6, Ubisoft officially unveiled the BLAST R6 Major Montreal drops. These include a series of items for Maverick, Nokk, Kapkan, and other operators. Additionally, fans will be able to get their hands on the UMP-45 attendee skin and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal attendee charm.
BLAST R6 Major Montreal drops
With the BLAST R6 Major Montreal being played from November 7 to November 17, Ubisoft's drops have been spread around the different play days.
Play-ins
The play-in stage will be played from November 7 to November 8. Here's how many hours you'll have to watch to unlock the drops:
- Watch 2 hours to unlock one Esports Pack
- Watch 4 hours to unlock a second Esports Pack
Playoffs
The playoffs will be played from November 10 to November 13. Here's how many hours you'll have to watch to unlock the drops:
- November 10:
- Watch 2 hours to unlock one Esports Pack
- Watch 5 hours to unlock Nokk's uniform
- November 11:
- Watch 2 hours to unlock one Esports Pack
- Watch 5 hours to unlock Nokk's headgear
- November 12:
- Watch 2 hours to unlock one Esports Pack
- Watch 5 hours to unlock Nokk's Charm
- November 13:
- Watch 2 hours to unlock one Esports Pack
- Watch 5 hours to unlock Nokk's FMG-9 weapon skin
Finals
The Finals will be played from November 15 to November 17. Here's how many hours you'll have to watch to unlock the drops:
- November 15:
- Watch 1 hour to unlock one Esports Pack
- Watch 2 hours to unlock Maverick's uniform
- Watch 4 hours to unlock Kapkan's uniform
- Watch 6 hours to unlock Maverick's charm
- November 16:
- Watch 1 hour to unlock one Esports Pack
- Watch 2 hours to unlock Maverick's headgear
- Watch 4 hours to unlock Kapkan's headgear
- Watch 6 hours to unlock Kapkan's charm
- November 17:
- Watch 1 hour to unlock Maverick's AR-15.50 weapon skin
- Watch 2 hours to unlock Kapkan's SASG-12 weapon skin
- Special Grand Final exclusive rewards (from start of the match):
- After two hours watched: Montreal Major Attendees Charm
- After four hours watched: Montreal Major UMP45 weapon skin
How to claim BLAST R6 Major Montreal's drops?
The Twitch viewers of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be able to claim the cosmetics previously mentioned. However, to be eligible to claim the items, viewers must first link their Twitch account with their Ubisoft account.
Here are the steps to link your Twitch account with your Ubisoft account:
- Go to Ubisoft's drops official website
- Link your accounts following the steps on Ubisoft's site
- Opt-in the drops feature
You can track your progress here. Keep in mind that drops must be claimed manually: you'll have 24 hours after each campaign ends to do so.
What's the BLAST R6 Major Montreal?
The BLAST R6 Major Montreal is Rainbow Six Siege's second and last BLAST R6 Major of the season. In Montreal, Canada, teams will have the chance to add more SI Points to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.
The first Major of the season was the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Back then, Beastcoast became international champions for the first time. However, since the organization's partnership with Cloud9, the roster has missed out on the Esports World Cup and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Therefore, the American squad won't be able to defend its crown this month.
Fortunately for them, the team's win in Montreal was enough to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025. As of now, seven teams have qualified for the event that will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, a list that currently includes Cloud9 Beastcoast, Team BDS, DarkZero Esports, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Team Secret, and M80.
However, let's stop talking about the future and let's focus on the present. Here are some pieces that you can check before the start and during the BLAST R6 Major Montreal!
