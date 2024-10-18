BLAST R6 Major Montreal attendee bundle unveiled

Earlier today, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details regarding the BLAST R6 Major Montreal attendee bundle. Including a weapon skin for the UMP-45 and a weapon charm, only people who attend the November Major will have access to these two exclusive items.

Although no details regarding the distribution of the bundle were unveiled, Ubisoft's blog post reveals that "these items will be unlocked for everyone attending the event."

Having the UMP-45 feature in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal attendee bundle may make some people think of Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski's Pulse clutch against TSM at the Six Invitational 2020. After defusing, the Canadian player lost his mind and shouted at his opponents.

The design included on the charm and the weapon skin is similar to the BLAST R6 Major Montreal bundle, called Six Major Fall Set '24. Every player can purchase this bundle, which includes a universal operator card background and a drone skin.

Fortunately, fans who are thinking of attending the BLAST R6 Major Montreal can still purchase a ticket here. At the time of writing, there still are single-day tickets to come on Friday and Saturday. The Sunday ticket isn't available anymore, although the three-day ticket is still on sale.