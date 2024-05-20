BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 Day 1 Roundup: Bleed and Bliss on the verge of playoff qualification, FaZe Clan's first defeat this season

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasnajder

With Manchester's first day of action now gone, here are some of the most exciting storylines from the first sixteen matches played in the tournament's Phase 2!

APAC on the verge of sending two teams to the playoffs for the first time since the Six Sweden Major

Bleed Esports and Team Bliss will head to the second day of action with two victories and zero defeats, meaning both rosters are one win away from qualifying for the playoffs.

While a playoff qualification would be historical for both teams, as they have never finished among the best eight teams at an international competition, it would also be great news for the now-gone APAC region as it has been over two years since the last time two APAC teams qualified for the playoffs of a Major.

Back then, SANDBOX Gaming and DWG KIA brought South Korea to the map as they met in the quarter-finals of the final bracket. Later, the mint roster was one bullet away from qualifying for the tournament's grand final.

Team Secret became the first team to beat FaZe Clan this season

FaZe Clan headed to Manchester as one of the favorites to win the first BLAST R6 Major of the year following the team's unbeaten run in Brazil, with the roster's 25 points at the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 being the highest obtained by any team in the region in a single split before.

However, the team's start to the Major was sloppy as Team Secret spoiled the Brazilians' party with a rock-solid 7-3 win on Chalet in their first match in Manchester. Marc "Jume" Steinmann was the best player on the server with a SiegeGG rating of 1.58, a K-D of 11-6 (+5), and one clutch.

Following Team Secret's great start to the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the Europeans added a second win to their tally after defeating DarkZero Esports. Now, the roster is one victory away against Team Bliss from qualifying for the playoffs.

New skin, same results

As surprising as it may seem, some fans were worried about FURIA Esports heading to the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. The Brazilians struggled to qualify for the first international event of the year after a shaky group stage performance and a third-place finish in their home region.

Despite the Panther's results in São Paulo, the world champions are the only unbeaten Brazilian side left in Manchester following the team's victories against Team BDS and SCARZ.

Combining their Manchester results with Copenhagen and Atlanta, the Brazilians have only lost one of their last seventeen BLAST R6 Major matches, with Geekay Esports being the only team to have beaten the Six Invitational 2024 winners.

Two wins out of eight from Phase 1 teams in Manchester

Bleed Esports, Spacestation Gaming, Team Liquid, and CAG Osaka made it to the tournament's second phase after surviving the play-in stage. While the Singapore-based team has gathered the best results with two wins against PSG Talon and Into the Breach, the three remaining rosters from Phase 1 are still winless.

Arguably, Team Liquid has had the toughest combination of opponents as the Blue Cavalry lost to M80 and FaZe Clan by 6-8 and 5-7 results. The Brazilians will meet against Spacestation Gaming to determine which side will stay alive in Manchester.

Meanwhile, CAG Osaka will play against E1 Sports after falling to SCARZ and Beastcoast. While the Japanese are the favorites to lose, the Brazilians have had an underwhelming international debut after two defeats against Team Bliss and PSG Talon.