During the Six Invitational 2026, BLAST and Ubisoft unveiled that the BLAST R6 Major November would be played in Japan. Unfortunately, back then, the city couldn't be revealed yet. However... things have changed and the city has been finally announced: the BLAST R6 Major November will be played in Osaka.

This obviously means that the BLAST R6 Major November isn't known like that anymore; instead, we will now refer to the competition as BLAST R6 Major Osaka. It will be the first Rainbow Six Siege international esports competition held in Japan since the Pro League Season 10 Finals played in Tokoname in November 2019.

The BLAST R6 Major Osaka will be played in November 2026 and it will be the third international event of the BLAST R6 2026-27 season, after the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City and the Esports World Cup 2026. It won't be the only Rainbow Six Siege esports event played in November 2026, though, as the best nations in the world will take part in the Esports Nations Cup. It's expected to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Expectations around the BLAST R6 Major Osaka are extremely high, especially among locals. We can't wait to see the best esports teams competing in Asia, which will certainly be a challenge for BLAST and Ubisoft!