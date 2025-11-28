BLAST R6 2025 Regional Finals: Everything you need to know

The BLAST R6 Major Munich concluded on November 16 with M80 lifting the trophy following their 3-1 victory against Team Falcons. While the action in Munich is already well over, the Six Invitational 2026 race has just kicked off.

So far, only four teams have qualified for Paris, France, as a combination of the results across the two top flight stages and Munich. These four squads are the Munich champions M80, the Munich grand finalists Team Falcons, and the last two Six Invitational winners, FURIA and FaZe Clan. In the upcoming three weeks, however, the list of teams will go from just these four rosters to sixteen.

The BLAST R6 2025 Regional Finals will be the teams' last chance to add SI Points to the teams' respective tallies. The winners of each Regional Final will directly qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 while the rest of teams (except for the sixth seed) will secure more points. By the end of the competitions, the eleven teams on the Global Standings with the most points will directly qualify for Paris.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Regional Finals, including times, format, teams, and more:

Europe and MENA League

The Regional Finals of the Europe and MENA League 2025 will be played between November 29 and December 7. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:

Location

All of the matches except for the Upper Bracket Final, the Lower Bracket Final, and the Grand Final will be online. The bracket's final three games will be played in Attard, Malta.

Teams

The Regional Finals of the Europe and MENA League 2025 will have six teams, including:

Prize pool and SI Point distribution

Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:

1st: €40,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot

2nd: €20,000 and 700 SI Points

3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points

4th: €13,000 and 100 SI Points

5th: €7,000 and 50 SI Points

6th: €5,000

Format

Europe and MENA's Regional Finals consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. In the Upper Bracket Semifinals, the first seed faces off against the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the second and third seeds clash in the second Upper Bracket semifinal. Last but not least, the final two seeds, in this case Virtus.pro and Team BDS, will face off in the first Lower Bracket game.

Matches and dates

Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of Europe and MENA's Regional Finals:

November 29

Upper Bracket Semifinals: G2 Esports 2-0 Gen.G Esports

Upper Bracket Semifinals: Team Falcons 2-0 Team Secret

Lower Bracket Round 1: Virtus.pro 2-0 Team BDS

November 30

Lower Bracket Round 2: Gen.G Esports 1-2 Virtus.pro

Lower Bracket Round 3: Team Secret 2-0 Virtus.pro

December 6

Upper Bracket Final: G2 Esports 1-2 Team Falcons

Lower Bracket Final: G2 Esports 2-0 Team Secret

December 7

Grand Final: Team Falcons 2-0 G2 Esports

North America League

The Regional Finals of the North America League 2025 will be played between November 29 and December 14. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:

Location

All of the matches except for the Upper Bracket Final, the Lower Bracket Final, and the Grand Final will be online. The bracket's final three games will be played in Philadelphia.

Teams

The Regional Finals of the North America League 2025 will have six teams, including:

Prize pool and SI Point distribution

Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:

1st: €40,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot

2nd: €20,000 and 700 SI Points

3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points

4th: €13,000 and 100 SI Points

5th: €7,000 and 50 SI Points

6th: €5,000

Format

North America's Regional Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. In the first round of the Upper Bracket, the top seed will face off against the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the second and third seed will meet in the second match of the Upper Bracket. Last but not least, the fifth and sixth seeds, in this case DarkZero Esports and Wildcard, will clash in the first match of the Lower Bracket.

Matches and dates

Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of North America's Regional Finals:

November 29

Upper Bracket Semifinals: Shopify Rebellion 2-0 Spacestation

Upper Bracket Semifinals: M80 2-1 Oxygen Esports

Lower Bracket Round 1: DarkZero Esports 2-0 Wildcard

November 30

Lower Bracket Round 2: Shopify Rebellion 2-0 DarkZero Esports

Lower Bracket Round 3: Oxygen Esports 1-2 Shopify Rebellion

December 13

Upper Bracket Final: Spacestation vs. M80

Lower Bracket Final: Shopify Rebellion vs. TBD

December 14

Grand Final: TBD vs. TBD

South America League

The Regional Finals of the South America League 2025 will be played between December 4 and December 7. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:

Location

All of the matches will be played in São Paulo, Brazil, at the OCA - Parque Ibirapuera. The matches will be played in front of a crowd.

Teams

The Regional Finals of the South America League 2025 will have six teams, including:

Prize pool and SI Point distribution

Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:

1st: €40,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot

2nd: €20,000 and 700 SI Points

3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points

4th: €13,000 and 100 SI Points

5th: €7,000 and 50 SI Points

6th: €5,000

Format

South America's Regional Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. In the first round of the Upper Bracket, the top seed will face off against the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the second and third seed will meet in the second match of the Upper Bracket. Last but not least, the fifth and sixth seeds, in this case Team Liquid and LOUD, will clash in the first match of the Lower Bracket.

Matches and dates

Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of South America's Regional Finals:

December 4

Lower Bracket Round 1: Team Liquid 2-0 LOUD

Upper Bracket Semifinals: w7m esports 2-1 FaZe Clan

Upper Bracket Semifinals: Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-2 FURIA

December 5

Lower Bracket Round 2: Ninjas in Pyjamas 1-2 Team Liquid

Lower Bracket Round 3: FaZe Clan 2-0 Team Liquid

December 6

Upper Bracket Final: w7m esports 0-2 FURIA

Lower Bracket Final: w7m esports 1-2 FaZe Clan

December 7

Grand Final: FURIA 1-2 FaZe Clan

APAC League

The Regional Finals of the APAC League 2025 will be played between December 11 and December 14. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:

Location

All of the matches will be played in Sydney, Australia, at the Fortress Sydney. All of the games will be played in front of a crowd.

Teams

The Regional Finals of the APAC League 2025 will have six teams, including:

Prize pool and SI Point distribution

Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:

1st: €45,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot

2nd: €25,000 and 700 SI Points

3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points

4th: €8,000 and 100 SI Points

5th: €4,500 and 50 SI Points

6th: €2,500

Format

APAC's Regional Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 games. The top team from each subdivision (North, Asia, and Oceania) have been randomly selected as first, second, and third seeds. The fourth seed has been given to the second team with the most points, whilst the remaining two teams have been given the final two seeds.

Matches and dates

Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of APAC's Regional Finals:

December 11

Lower Bracket Round 1: Chiefs vs. CAG Osaka

Upper Bracket Semifinals: BNK FEARX vs. Elevate

Upper Bracket Semifinals: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Weibo Gaming

December 12

Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD vs. TBD

December 13

Upper Bracket Final: TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Final: TBD vs. TBD

December 14

Grand Final: TBD vs. TBD

