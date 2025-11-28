BLAST R6 2025 Regional Finals: Everything you need to know

The BLAST R6 Major Munich concluded on November 16 with M80 lifting the trophy following their 3-1 victory against Team Falcons. While the action in Munich is already well over, the Six Invitational 2026 race has just kicked off.
So far, only four teams have qualified for Paris, France, as a combination of the results across the two top flight stages and Munich. These four squads are the Munich champions M80, the Munich grand finalists Team Falcons, and the last two Six Invitational winners, FURIA and FaZe Clan. In the upcoming three weeks, however, the list of teams will go from just these four rosters to sixteen.
The BLAST R6 2025 Regional Finals will be the teams' last chance to add SI Points to the teams' respective tallies. The winners of each Regional Final will directly qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 while the rest of teams (except for the sixth seed) will secure more points. By the end of the competitions, the eleven teams on the Global Standings with the most points will directly qualify for Paris.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Regional Finals, including times, format, teams, and more:
Europe and MENA League
The Regional Finals of the Europe and MENA League 2025 will be played between November 29 and December 7. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:
Location
All of the matches except for the Upper Bracket Final, the Lower Bracket Final, and the Grand Final will be online. The bracket's final three games will be played in Attard, Malta.
Teams
The Regional Finals of the Europe and MENA League 2025 will have six teams, including:
Prize pool and SI Point distribution
Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:
- 1st: €40,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot
- 2nd: €20,000 and 700 SI Points
- 3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points
- 4th: €13,000 and 100 SI Points
- 5th: €7,000 and 50 SI Points
- 6th: €5,000
Format
Europe and MENA's Regional Finals consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. In the Upper Bracket Semifinals, the first seed faces off against the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the second and third seeds clash in the second Upper Bracket semifinal. Last but not least, the final two seeds, in this case Virtus.pro and Team BDS, will face off in the first Lower Bracket game.
Matches and dates
Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of Europe and MENA's Regional Finals:
November 29
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: G2 Esports 2-0 Gen.G Esports
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: Team Falcons 2-0 Team Secret
- Lower Bracket Round 1: Virtus.pro 2-0 Team BDS
November 30
- Lower Bracket Round 2: Gen.G Esports 1-2 Virtus.pro
- Lower Bracket Round 3: Team Secret 2-0 Virtus.pro
December 6
- Upper Bracket Final: G2 Esports 1-2 Team Falcons
- Lower Bracket Final: G2 Esports 2-0 Team Secret
December 7
- Grand Final: Team Falcons 2-0 G2 Esports
North America League
The Regional Finals of the North America League 2025 will be played between November 29 and December 14. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:
Location
All of the matches except for the Upper Bracket Final, the Lower Bracket Final, and the Grand Final will be online. The bracket's final three games will be played in Philadelphia.
Teams
The Regional Finals of the North America League 2025 will have six teams, including:
Prize pool and SI Point distribution
Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:
- 1st: €40,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot
- 2nd: €20,000 and 700 SI Points
- 3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points
- 4th: €13,000 and 100 SI Points
- 5th: €7,000 and 50 SI Points
- 6th: €5,000
Format
North America's Regional Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. In the first round of the Upper Bracket, the top seed will face off against the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the second and third seed will meet in the second match of the Upper Bracket. Last but not least, the fifth and sixth seeds, in this case DarkZero Esports and Wildcard, will clash in the first match of the Lower Bracket.
Matches and dates
Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of North America's Regional Finals:
November 29
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: Shopify Rebellion 2-0 Spacestation
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: M80 2-1 Oxygen Esports
- Lower Bracket Round 1: DarkZero Esports 2-0 Wildcard
November 30
- Lower Bracket Round 2: Shopify Rebellion 2-0 DarkZero Esports
- Lower Bracket Round 3: Oxygen Esports 1-2 Shopify Rebellion
December 13
- Upper Bracket Final: Spacestation vs. M80
- Lower Bracket Final: Shopify Rebellion vs. TBD
December 14
- Grand Final: TBD vs. TBD
South America League
The Regional Finals of the South America League 2025 will be played between December 4 and December 7. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:
Location
All of the matches will be played in São Paulo, Brazil, at the OCA - Parque Ibirapuera. The matches will be played in front of a crowd.
Teams
The Regional Finals of the South America League 2025 will have six teams, including:
Prize pool and SI Point distribution
Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:
- 1st: €40,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot
- 2nd: €20,000 and 700 SI Points
- 3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points
- 4th: €13,000 and 100 SI Points
- 5th: €7,000 and 50 SI Points
- 6th: €5,000
Format
South America's Regional Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. In the first round of the Upper Bracket, the top seed will face off against the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the second and third seed will meet in the second match of the Upper Bracket. Last but not least, the fifth and sixth seeds, in this case Team Liquid and LOUD, will clash in the first match of the Lower Bracket.
Matches and dates
Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of South America's Regional Finals:
December 4
- Lower Bracket Round 1: Team Liquid 2-0 LOUD
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: w7m esports 2-1 FaZe Clan
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-2 FURIA
December 5
- Lower Bracket Round 2: Ninjas in Pyjamas 1-2 Team Liquid
- Lower Bracket Round 3: FaZe Clan 2-0 Team Liquid
December 6
- Upper Bracket Final: w7m esports 0-2 FURIA
- Lower Bracket Final: w7m esports 1-2 FaZe Clan
December 7
- Grand Final: FURIA 1-2 FaZe Clan
APAC League
The Regional Finals of the APAC League 2025 will be played between December 11 and December 14. Here's a brief rundown of how the competition will work:
Location
All of the matches will be played in Sydney, Australia, at the Fortress Sydney. All of the games will be played in front of a crowd.
Teams
The Regional Finals of the APAC League 2025 will have six teams, including:
Prize pool and SI Point distribution
Here's how the prize pool and the SI Points will be distributed across the participants:
- 1st: €45,000 and Six Invitational 2026 spot
- 2nd: €25,000 and 700 SI Points
- 3rd: €15,000 and 400 SI Points
- 4th: €8,000 and 100 SI Points
- 5th: €4,500 and 50 SI Points
- 6th: €2,500
Format
APAC's Regional Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 games. The top team from each subdivision (North, Asia, and Oceania) have been randomly selected as first, second, and third seeds. The fourth seed has been given to the second team with the most points, whilst the remaining two teams have been given the final two seeds.
Matches and dates
Keeping in mind the information above, here's how the matches look ahead of the start of APAC's Regional Finals:
December 11
- Lower Bracket Round 1: Chiefs vs. CAG Osaka
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: BNK FEARX vs. Elevate
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Weibo Gaming
December 12
- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD vs. TBD
December 13
- Upper Bracket Final: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket Final: TBD vs. TBD
December 14
- Grand Final: TBD vs. TBD
