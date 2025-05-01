Black Dragons reveal Rainbow Six Siege roster for 2025 season

Black Dragons have revealed the team's new roster to compete in Rainbow Six Siege's 2025 season. The squad only includes Victor "Hornetao" Lopes from last season's lineup as well as the coach Giuliano "ghost1" Domingos.

Black Dragons' most notorious new signing for the 2025 season is the Six Invitational 2021 champion Murilo "Muzi" Moscatelli. The Brazilian hadn't been active in the scene since his departure from Ninjas in Pyjamas in May 2024.

The roster also includes the former MIBR duo Rennan "R4re" Vitor and Felipe "Maquina" Nakana who had been playing together for the Brazilian powerhouse since August 2024.

Last but not least, Black Dragons' roster will also include Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia. The Brazilian competed for E1 Sports during the 2024 season and helped the team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. After E1 Sports parted ways with the roster, Flastry and his teammates competed at the Six Invitational 2025 under the RazaH Company banner as they became one of the best six teams in Boston, Massachusetts.

As Black Dragons isn't a Partnered team in the R6 Share 2025 Program, the Brazilians will have to wait until June 2025 to make their official debut at the South America League 2025.

