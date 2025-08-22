Black Dragons part ways with Flastry and bench world champion Muzi

Black Dragons have announced the departure of Henrique "Flastry" Pennachia, who has joined LOUD, and the decision to bench the Six Invitational 2021 champion Murilo "Muzi" Moscatelli.

The two Brazilians joined the team on May 1, 2025. alongside Felipe "Maquina" Nakana and Rennan "R4re" Vitor. The only played in Black Dragons that stayed from last season's roster was Victor "Hornetao" Hugo.

Black Dragons had a positive start to the season as they gathered 12 points by the fifth playday of the South America League 2025 Stage 1, including victories against FaZe Clan, LOUD, ENX, and 9z Team. By then, Black Dragons had only lost one game, an overtime defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Unfortunately, Black Dragons lost the winning momentum after four consecutive defeats, finishing the group stage in sixth place with 13 points. That last half of their group stage match included defeats against FURIA Esports, Team Liquid, w7m esports, and LOS.

In the playoffs, Black Dragons didn't stand a chance. The Brazilians could only win four rounds against Ninjas in Pyjamas and, in the Lower Bracket, w7m esports took down the dragons after two back-to-back 8-6 wins. In the fifth-place decider, Black Dragons was ran over by Team Liquid.

So, it's fair to say that all of the positives from the group stage faded away in the second half of the stage. Clearly, Black Dragons seemed to have something great, but Flastry's departure to LOUD and Muzi's benching have forced the team to reevaluate their options ahead of Stage 2.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.