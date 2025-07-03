Asia League 2025 Stage 1 playoffs bracket revealed

Earlier today, the group stage of the Asia League 2025 Stage 1 reached its conclusion as only six of the eight teams in the competition have moved to the playoff stage.

The Asia League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs are expected to kick off on July 12, 2025, and conclude on July 26, 2025. By the end of the tournament, the winner of the bracket will secure a spot to represent the region at Siege X's Esports World Cup 2025.

Weibo Gaming and Team Orchid secured the group stage's top two seeds after finishing with 20 and 12 points, respectively. With seven victories and zero defeats, Weibo Gaming is the only unbeaten side left in the competition. Meanwhile, Elevate, Soul's Heart Esport, Daystar, and FURY took the remaining four seeds available.

As Weibo Gaming and Team Orchid topped the standings, the Asian and mix and the Taiwanese-majority roster will start their playoff run from the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Before seeing them in action again, the other four teams will have to compete in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

The first match of the Asia League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs will be the clash between Soul's Heart Esports and Daystar. Both teams finished the group stage with ten points, so it's hard to name a favorite. Nevertheless, both teams have arguments to believe they are the better side.

First, the Thai roster have already taken down the Taiwanese-majority lineup this season as they secured a one-sided 7-3 win in the first week of action. However, Daystar defeated the Thai roster in a BO3 match in the Challenger Series 2025 grand final. In other words, anything could happen in their next clash.

Last but definitely not least, Elevate and FURY will meet in the final Upper Bracket Quarterfinal match. Curiously enough, both sides faced off earlier today as the Brazilian roster comfortably took down FURY on Chalet as they secured a 7-4 win — which skyrocketed them from fifth to third.

