APAC North 2025 Stage 1 playoffs bracket revealed

Following today's results in Siege X's APAC North 2025 Stage 1 we now know the six teams that will compete in the Playoffs, as well as their respective seedings.

The group stage has finished with the RE:L0:AD quarterfinalists BNK FEARX at the top of the standings with 18 points after winning six of their seven games in the competition's first phase.

Five points behind the yellow and black roster we have a tie at 13 points between Dplus and PSG Talon. Although PSG Talon took down Dplus earlier today, the Brazilian lineup finished in second as they had a better round difference and had collected one more win than the South Koreans.

Only one point behind Dplus and PSG Talon we find the RE:L0:AD grand finalists CAG Osaka. The Japanese are headed to the playoffs after having only lost against BNK FEARX, Dplus, and SCARZ. Curiously enough, the three games ended in 5-7 scores.

Surprisingly enough, in fifth place we have KINOTROPE gaming. The Japanese's 8-6 victory over PSG Talon in the competition's first playday, alongside other surprising results like the team's 7-4 win against BNK FEARX and 7-8 defeat against Dplus make this a team that shouldn't be underrated ahead of the playoffs.

Last but not least, SCARZ completes the list in sixth place with ten points after only collecting three wins against ENTER FORCE.36 and Mir Gaming — the competition's bottom two sides — and CAG Osaka. It's fair to say SCARZ's changes before the start of RE:L0:AD haven't had the desired effect, as the three-time Japan League champions are far away from their previous regional consistency.

Although SCARZ have struggled to get wins this season, the situation isn't as critical as it may seem. The Japanese have lost four matches so far, but managed to send Dplus to overtime and only lost to BNK FEARX, PSG Talon, and CAG Osaka by very small margins — 4-7 or 5-7 defeats.

As BNK FEARX and Dplus topped the APAC League 2025 Stage 1 standings, the two South Korean esports organizations will start their respective playoff runs from the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Meanwhile, the third seed PSG Talon will face off against the sixth seed SCARZ, while CAG Osaka and KINOTROPE gaming will clash in the other quarterfinal match.

Keep in mind that the winner of the APAC North 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs will be awarded with a spot to compete in Siege X's Esports World Cup 2025.

