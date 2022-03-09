Demon Veil introduces access to universal sights system in Rainbow 6 Siege

With Operation Demon Veil dropping on March 15, it is now time to have a look at the upcoming changes and new features. Keep in mind that this is still on the Test Server and nothing is on the live build just yet.

It is quite safe to say that the new changes introduced in the sights section will make the cut. Operation Demon Veil will see an expansion in the sights section of every operator, which now will be divided into two categories: magnifying and non-magnifying.

Read more: What is a trap operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

Magnifying vs. Non-magnifying sights in R6 Siege

Magnifying sights are sights that provide magnification, especially for long-distance engagements. These include x1.5, x2.0, x2.5, and x3.0 sights.

It is not common for defenders to have these kinds of sights, but there are some exceptions. For example, the GIGN operators Rook and Doc can equip the x1.5 sight to their MP5. Echo's MP5SD can also be equipped with the x1.5 sight.

However, thanks to Demon Veil's sight expansion, Vigil will have now two x2.5 sights to choose from for his BOSG: the standard x2.5 sight and the Russian x2.5 sight.

Meanwhile, attackers have a wider sight pool as they will have access to any non-magnifying sight while having access to various magnifying types.

How do some of these sights look in-game?

With operators now having a wider range of sights to pick from, we will probably see a change in the "sight meta." Let's have a look at how the sights currently look in the Test Server.

Russian Reflex Sight

Here we have Bandit's MP7 with the Russian Reflex Sight, a fan favorite. This is one of the best sights in the game due to it being quite slim so we will probably see it in many games.

Reflex C

This is a variation of the reflex that is already playable in the live build, although only Kali and Clash have access to it. This has surprised me — despite the Russian variant possibly being a better option, give it a try.

Russian Red Dot

The Red Dot's fame in Siege isn't the best. Well, this might be even worse. Big sight, might get you in trouble as the sight itself covers many spots.

Russian x2.5 Sight

This sight was previously only available for the Russian attackers, including Fuze and Finka. Not anymore. Other operators such as Sledge will have access to it. Will we see it in the game?

Red Dot

This Red Dot was already an option for operators like Jäger, and it was used quite a lot. Let's see if that's a viable option for different guns.