Ubisoft releases Azami short story, Demon Veil announcement

Kana "Azami" Fujiwara will drop next week in Rainbow Six Siege alongside the release of Operation Demon Veil. To know more about her loadout and her gadget, you can check our Azami operator guide.

However, not everything happens on the battlefield. We all know how extensive Siege's lore is, so the introduction of a new operator brings a new story. This is Azami's.

Read more: Here are the theories behind Rainbow Six Siege Harry's board tweet

Azami's short anime movie

The Demon Veil anime trailer is based on Azami's life before joining Team Rainbow. The action takes place in Japan, where Azami works as a bodyguard for Masayuki Yahata.

Both Azami and Mazayuki can be seen visiting some market stalls. Despite Azami telling her boss about the dangers of the city, he insisted on "having more faith in the world, otherwise, you will miss on what it has to offer."

But Azami's fears were real and, that same night, Mazayuki got killed. Later on, Azami visits a well-known Siege operator, Yumiko "Hibana" Imagawa. Moved by her desire for revenge, Azami joins Team Rainbow.

Rainbow Six Siege animated shorts

Recently, Ubisoft has been producing anime short movies for the new operators introduced to the game. This is the case, for example, of operators Mina "Thunderbird" Sky or Anja "Osa" Katarina.

Prior to Azami's short anime movie, the Bosak sisters Zofia and Ela were in the spotlight. The movie was full of lore and teases regarding Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege.

However, that was not the main point. Zofia and Ela's relationship is known to be a complicated one, to say the least. For a better insight into their lives as sisters, we advise you to watch the short film.

If you even want to know more about the sisters and the possible future of Rainbow Six Siege, check our article on the sisters' brief movie!