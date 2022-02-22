Here are the theories behind Rainbow Six Siege Harry's board tweet

Many trailers were released during the Six Invitational 2022, including new skins, a new operator, a Zofia and Ela short movie, and more Siege lore.

But that was not it. Rainbow Six Siege's Twitter account has posted a picture of how Harry's board looks right now. The board has been now filled with, let me say, curious pictures. With these, theories have emerged.

In this article, we will have a look at the most interesting ones while arguing if they are likely or not.

What's Harry's board?

Before heading to Harry's board, we must understand who Harry is. Harry was Aurelia Arnot's direct successor, Team Rainbow's director. She was called "Six," hence why Harry is also called something similar.

Harry's board could be called the spoilers board. He's Team Rainbow's director, so he plans ahead. He basically knows everything, and so does his board.

Harry's first board, Feb. 2019. (Photo: Reddit)

If you look closely, many pictures on this older board actually became part of the game. There are pictures of new shields, which are now known as "deployable shields" in-game.

There's also information and even a picture of the Proximity Alarm, which would be introduced to the game one year later.

There's even information on a future operator, Karina "Nøkk" Gaarddhøje. Although there's no information on the identity of the operator, there's a brief description stating "expert in covert reconnaissance and stealth tactics. Ability to blend and adapt to the environment." The description is also placed just over a map of Denmark — Nøkk worked for the Danish Jaeger Corps.

From left to right: Proximity Alarm / Nøkk information / Deployable Shield

With all these precedents, it's fair to say that Harry's board tells the truth. If you know how to read between lines, the board might tell us the future of Siege.

So, what's on Harry's board nowadays?

Harry's board in 2022

Harry's board now. (Photo: Rainbow Six Siege Twitter)

Three years have passed, so the board has completely different things tacked on. The most noticeable and recognizable thing on the board might be Osa's mirror, just at the left bottom part. But we already know about Osa. Let's go for the interesting and unknown parts of the board.

This is what has caught the eye of the community. What's that? By the looks of it, it's some type of wheel. I first thought that was a Wamai Mag-NET, but it's just not that. It can't be. Just next to the two main figures, there's a small concept of what possibly looks like. The disk is surrounded by something else. So, maybe, the disk is just the main part.

Under the two main concepts, there's possibly an explanation of how is the gadget triggered. There seems to be something inside, maybe a battery, maybe something explosive, that has the shape of a triangle. Very curious to say the least.

Under it, we can see this kind of robotic skin. The skin has GIGN on the chest, which stands for Groupe d'Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale. French operators Twitch, Montagne, Rook, and Doctor belong to the GIGN... So this could be a special skin, probably Montagne's Elite — he's the only one left in the squad to have one.

There's more information about operator gadgets, such as Flores, Thunderbird, Thorn, and Team Six's new signing, Azami. But we already know about them.

This could be the teaser of a new Rainbow Six Siege event.

The robot in the first picture looks similar to this one, which can be found on the left of the board. This is a very similar robot, if not the same, to the one seen in Osa's trailer.

The robot appears in the very first seconds of Osa's trailer. Is that a teaser for an event similar to the Mute's Protocol? (Photo: Screenshot of Osa's Trailer)

We also can see pictures of various locations in the world, which are probably references to Ireland, Belgium, Singapore, and Colombia, countries of origin of each one of the operators that will be released on Year 7.

However, other pictures on the board could be teasers for what the new maps will look like. The jungle's picture might be a new map in the jungle, while other people have mentioned Ghost Recon — another Ubisoft title that has already had partnerships with Siege. Nevertheless, the nocturnal vision picture is the one that has been highlighted the most, as fans have been asking for a nocturnal vision map for a long while. Will we have it?

Yellow, IQ. Blue, Wamai. Red, Kali. Orange, Pulse. Green, Finka. (Original photo: Ubisoft North America)

Remember Zofia and Ela's short movie? Right at the end, the Bosak sisters have an argument and we see Ela leaving Zofia behind and getting into a car with Smoke and Kali. Just before getting into it, we can spot Wamai, IQ, Kali, Pulse, and Finka — her yellowish clothes make it clear.

Well, on the right side of the board, we have various Team Rainbow operators with information around them. Finka, Wamai, IQ, Smoke, Kali, and Pulse. It is believed that something is changing in Team Rainbow and we might be in front of a possible conflict between them and Nighthaven.

The notes are difficult to read, but luckily @anna_rayka on Twitter has done the job! You have all the information down below.

So, IQ seems to join Nighthaven because she loves the technology used there — something similar can be said of Finka. Smoke's biography makes quite clear that he doesn't like to be bossed around, so Nighthaven might be a place that fits more with his vision. Pulse is a surprise and the post reveals information on his relationship with Hibana.

There's also information on other operators. If it's too blurry for you or you just don't understand the information on the picture, head to the previous tweet. The information is there!

Finally, but definitely not least, we have what might be the name of a future operator. Just under Maestro and above Mira we find a note with the names "Kana/Flubber" on it. This (or these) might be future Team Six signings. "Flubber" was found in Rainbow Six Siege's files in place of Azami.

Although this is a lot of information, it is likely that we are missing some information. We highly encourage you to dig on your own, do your research, and try to read between the lines for yourself!