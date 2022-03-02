What is Rainbow Six Siege cross-progression?

Do you own more than one system or plan to switch from console to PC? If so, you may be worried about saving your skins and keeping your competitive ranking. Well, that's what cross-progression is for!

What is cross-progression?

Cross-progression means you are able to move your in-game progress between consoles. Your saved data is tied to your Ubisoft account, meaning you can start playing on one system and then move to another console and then continue to play where you left off.

What do you need for cross-progression?

All you need is a Ubisoft account.

Your in-game progress is saved to your Ubisoft account. It's not tied to whatever system you're on. This means you can access this information on different consoles as long as you're logged in.

Does Rainbow Six Siege have cross-progression?

Sort of.

Rainbow Six Siege currently supports cross-progression within the same family of consoles. This means that there is cross-progression between PC and Stadia, different PlayStation generations, and different Xbox generations.

Unfortunately, there is no cross-progression between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation at this time.

When is cross-progression update coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

In the summer of 2021, Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Siege players would be getting full cross-platform and cross-progression in early 2022.

But there has been a delay. The updated cross-progression won't be coming until Year 7 Season 4, which is the last quarter of 2022. This means that cross-progression is coming in late 2022 along with updated cross-play options.

Ubisoft has not offered a concrete release date as of yet. Developers are currently working on things behind the scenes to get things ready for this major upgrade.

Cross-progression Rainbow Six Siege facts

Cross-progression allows you to use the same inventory, progress, and player stats across any platforms. But remember that cross-progression will not work unless you own Siege on all platforms you wish to play on. It's not possible to disable cross-progression.

If you have purchased an in-game item on two different platforms, Ubisoft won't give you a refund. Here are more important things to know about cross-progression in Rainbow Six Siege.