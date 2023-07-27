Does Rainbow Six Siege have crossplay?

Rainbow Six Siege has more than 70 million active users, meaning it's one of the most popular FPS titles in the ever-growing genre. With so many people playing Rainbow Six Siege, it's no surprise that gamers want a way to compete with players on other platforms.

Rainbow Six Siege has cross-play for friends who are on different systems — but there are currently some limitations. Luckily, Ubisoft has announced that some changes are on the way.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege announces Crossplay and Cross-Progression to come with Operation Solar Raid

What crossplay is available for Rainbow Six Siege?

According to Ubisoft's blog post, Rainbow Six Siege currently supports crossplay between PlayStation and XBOX. It also supports crossplay between PC and Luna. It's not possible to crossplay between PC and console, at least not yet.

Cross-progression is also available in Rainbow Six Siege. To have cross-progression in Rainbow Six Siege, you must link your accounts to Ubisoft Connect. By doing this, you will have access to all of your cosmetics, Renown, and R6 Credits regardless of the platform you play in!

What changes are coming to Rainbow Six Siege crossplay?

Despite the recent updates to Rainbow Six Siege regarding crossplay and cross-progression, Ubisoft has made it clear that there will never be crossplay between PC and PlayStation or Xbox. The differences between PC and consoles has often led to a variety of debates in the FPS world.

Some say keyboard and mouse has an advantage due to the quicker and more precise movements. Others say that controllers have an advantage since developers have implemented aim assistance to help console players keep up with PC players.

Will Rainbow Six Mobile have crossplay?

Ubisoft hasn't touched upon this topic just yet but it's safe to say that Rainbow Six Mobile will not have crossplay. It was announced as a standalone game that's different than Rainbow Six Siege in many ways.

How to turn off crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege

Don't want to play with anyone on a different console? You can turn off crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege! Just keep in mind that finding a game may take a bit longer since there will be less players looking to find matches.

Here is how to turn off crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege: